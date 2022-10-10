What Time Is Sunday Night Football? TV Schedule, Channel For Bengals Vs. Ravens In Week 5

What time is Sunday Night Football tonight? An AFC North battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens takes center stage on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2022 season. When does the Sunday night game kickoff, and what other games are left on the schedule for Week 5?

What Time Is the Bengals vs. Ravens Game Tonight?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Bengals head to M&T Bank Stadium, riding a two-game winning streak after dropping the season’s first two games. The Offensive line has vastly improved its play keeping QB Joe Burrow propped up. After being sacked 13 times in the first two weeks, the Bengals QB has gone down just three times in Weeks 3 and 4. Burrow has limited mistakes, not throwing an interception since tossing four of them in Week 1.

The Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson QB battle has an even 2-2 record after two seasons. The Bengals swept the Ravens last season after being swept in 2020. Cincinnati scored 41 points in both games against Baltimore last year as the defense shut down Jackson and the Ravens’ offense.

Baltimore continues to be propped up by Jackson’s brilliance. He leads the team in rushing yards by almost 200 yards over RB Justice Hill. While JK Dobbins has returned from injury, it’s taken a few weeks to get back to his best. Week 4’s performance against a league-best Buffalo Bills defensive front was promising enough that he should start to look like the RB everyone saw at Ohio State.

Baltimore comes into Sunday Night Football with a 2-2 record but is 14 seconds away from being undefeated. The Dolphins scored an unprecedented 28 fourth-quarter points as Miami took their first and only lead of the game with 14 seconds left. Last week, the Ravens led the Buffalo Bills all game but faced another second-half collapse. The Bills banged home a field goal as time expired to win the game and hand Baltimore its second devastating loss of the season.

The Ravens always have a chance to win the game with Jackson under center. The secondary has had some issues this season and will be tasked with keeping WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in check. Baltimore will need to stay out of its way offensively in Sunday Night Football if they want to grab a win.

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream Options: NBC Sports, Peacock TV

Remaining NFL Week 5 Schedule

