What time is Arsenal vs Manchester United today? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch Premier League matches

Another weekend of Premier League action means another test of Arsenal’s title chances as old rivals Manchester United head to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side clinched an impressive 2-0 Derby win over Tottenham last time out as Defending Champions Manchester City lost at United.

However, despite the positivity of beating City at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s side stumbled to a 1-1 midweek draw at Crystal Palace.

Below are all the details to follow the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match, including kickoff details for fans around the world.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United start time

The match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium and will kick off at 16:30 local time in the UK.

Here’s how that time translates in time zones across the world:

Date Kickoff time U.S. Sun, Jan. 22 11:30 a.m. ET Canada Sun, Jan. 22 11:30 a.m. ET UK Sun, Jan. 22 16:30 GMT Australia Mon, Jan. 23 03:30 AEDT India Sun, Jan. 22 22:00 IST Hong Kong Mon, Jan. 23 00:30 HKT Malaysia Mon, Jan. 23 00:30 MYT Singapore Mon, Jan. 23 00:30 SGT New Zealand Mon, Jan. 23 05:30 NZDT

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream, TV channel

The match will be streamed or televised by the following Outlets around the world:

TV channel Streaming U.S. NBC, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada — fuboTV Canada UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go Australia — Optus Sport New Zealand Sky Sports Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia JioTV, Hotstar VIP Hong Kong Now Premier League TV (Ch. 620-621) Now E, Now Player Malaysia Astro Super Sport 3 sooka, Astro Go Singapore — StarHub TV+

UK: This Sunday evening match in the UK will be carried by Sky Sports on its TV and streaming channels.

U.S: The match will be airing on over-the-air channel NBC (English), as well as Telemundo (Spanish) with both broadcasts streamed on fuboTV. Since the match is on NBC, Peacock will also be streaming the match for subscribers.

Canada: Every Premier League game Streams live and on demand exclusively via fuboTV.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream matches live and on demand on Optus Sport.

Premier League schedule: January 21-23

This contest is the standout fixture on the weekend schedule with Arsenal once again following City into action as Arteta’s charges look to maintain a healthy title advantage.

United’s draw at Selhurst Park will not dent their confidence too much, but they are under pressure to improve on a recent poor Premier League record away at Arsenal.