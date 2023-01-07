What time are the NFL games today? TV schedule, channel for Saturday’s Week 18 doubleheader

The final weekend of the NFL regular season begins on Saturday with two games that will affect the playoff picture in some way.

For the second consecutive year, the Chiefs will close out their regular season on a Saturday as they face the eliminated Raiders. Then, the Jaguars will host the Titans in a game that will decide the AFC South.

Saturday’s doubleheader leads into a full slate of games on Sunday that will finish off the regular season.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Saturday’s doubleheader, including TV channels, kickoff times, and a full Week 18 schedule.

What NFL games are on today?

Saturday, Jan. 7

Game Time (ET) Channel Chiefs vs. Raiders 4:30 p.m ABC, ESPN, fuboTV Titans vs. Jaguars 8:15 p.m ABC, ESPN, fuboTV

What time are the NFL games on Saturday?

Saturday’s slate of games is an ESPN doubleheader, with the games also being broadcast on ABC. Cord-cutters can stream the games on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV (national): ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

The Chiefs may be in position to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win over the Raiders on Saturday. If the suspended Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals is erased from the schedule entirely, Kansas City would enter Week 18 leading Buffalo by a half-game.

A first-round bye would mean the Chiefs would be just a Divisional round win away from hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fifth consecutive year.

The Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention but showed serious fight in an overtime loss to the 49ers in Week 17 with Jarrett Stidham under center.

Titans vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV (national): ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

The Titans and Jaguars are set to play for the AFC South crown on Saturday night.

The two teams couldn’t be heading in more different directions, as Tennessee has lost six consecutive games and is down to Josh Dobbs at quarterback. Jacksonville, meanwhile, has looked like a team that can win a playoff game.

The Jaguars have surged to the top of the division behind Trevor Lawrence’s breakout season and can seal their first playoff berth since 2017 with a win at home under the lights.

How to live stream NFL Saturday games

ESPN/ABC will host the NFL’s Week 18 Saturday doubleheader. Viewers will be able to stream the series on ESPN’s website and app in addition to the streaming services below.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes — — NFL+ (mobile only) Yes Yes — — fuboTV Well Well $64.99/month Yes DIRECTV STREAM Well Well $69.99/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV Well Well $64.99/month Yes Sling TV Well Well $35/month Yes YouTube TV Well Well $64.99/month Yes

NFL schedule Week 18

Below is the full schedule for the final weekend of the NFL regular season.

Sunday, Jan. 8