What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Saturday’s Divisional doubleheader

A new rivalry is born on the same day as an old one is rekindled.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars continue streaking into Kansas City. Jacksonville has won six in a row and will take on the equally hot Chiefs, who were only slowed down by a first-round bye.

This marks just the second meeting between Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes: The pair met for the first time on an NFL field in Week 10, with Mahomes outgunning Lawrence and the Jags, 27-17. Now, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The same can be said about the third meeting between the Giants and Eagles this year. Philly swept the regular-season series, but weird things happen when teams meet for a third time. Plus, with Jalen Hurts’ injury and Daniel Jones’ arrival, things could get interesting for the upstart Giants.

Saturday night’s all right for football. Here’s how to catch today’s NFL games:

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Kansas City Chiefs (1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 21 Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo. Start time: 4:30 pm ET (3:30 pm CT)

The Chiefs, winners of five straight heading into the playoffs, are coming off a first-round bye to take on the Jaguars, winners of six straight. This marks the second meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence, their first 2022 Week 10 matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles (1) vs. New York Giants (6)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 21 Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Eagles and Jalen Hurts defend home turf against the Giants on Saturday night. Hurts enters the game just a bit hurting: He’s still Nursing a shoulder injury, but did play in the Week 18 Matchup vs. the Commanders, although the MVP candidate looked a bit off-target. The Giants are looking for their first win in Philadelphia since Oct. 13, 2017.

What channel are Saturday NFL games on?

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

NBC broadcasts the Chiefs vs. Jaguars Saturday afternoon matchup. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call with Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

For viewers who choose to live stream the game, fuboTV carries NBC, as well as Fox, CBS and the ESPN family of networks. FuboTV also offers a free trial.

Those in Canada can catch Chiefs vs. Jaguars on DAZN.

Eagles vs. Giants

TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: FoxSports.com, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Fox will carry the nightcap of the two Saturday matchups. Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be on the call, with Pam Oliver working the sideline.

For viewers who choose to live stream the game, fuboTV carries Fox, as well as NBC, CBS and the ESPN family of networks. FuboTV also offers a free trial.

Those in Canada can catch Eagles vs. Giants on DAZN.

NFL live Streams for Playoffs

For those with cable, several networks will broadcast the games via their respective streaming services: ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock, Fox Sports App, and so on.

For those without cable, there are several options for streaming the NFL playoffs:

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? NFL App Yes Yes — — Yahoo! Sports App Yes Yes — — NFL+ Well Well $9.99/month Yes DirecTV Stream Well Well $49.99/month Yes fuboTV Well Well $69.99/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV Well Well $69.99/month Yes Sling TV Well Well $35/month Yes YouTube TV Well Well $54.99/month Yes

NFL playoff schedule 2023

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Sunday, Jan. 15

Monday, Jan. 16

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

Sunday, Jan. 22

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 29

Matchups Time (ET) TV channel Live stream Tickets NFC Championship 3 p.m Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV Buy tickets AFC Championship 6:30 p.m CBS Paramount+, fuboTV Buy tickets

Super Bowl 57

Sunday, Feb. 12

Matchups Time (ET) TV Live stream Tickets Super Bowl 57 6:30 p.m Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV Buy tickets

When is Super Bowl 57 in 2023?

Date : Sunday, Feb. 12

: Sunday, Feb. 12 Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Super Bowl 57 heads to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. It will be the third time that State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals, hosts the Super Bowl.

The game will be televised by Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call.