What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC Championship games

The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be Entering Championship weekend is completely up in the air.

With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.

Four of the most evenly matched Semifinalists in recent memory will battle it out for two Super Bowl Slots on Sunday in what promises to be a thrilling final chapter on the road to Arizona.

The Sporting News has all you need to know about how to watch Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship games.

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

NFC Championship Game

  • Date: Jan. 29, 2023
  • Matchups: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
  • Start time: 3 pm ET

AFC Championship Game

  • Date: Jan. 29, 2023
  • Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
  • Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
  • Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Championship Sunday begins with a Matchup few might’ve expected when the season began. Rather than Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, or even the reigning Champion Rams, it’s Brock Purdy and the 49ers against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

That, of course, doesn’t tell the full story. Both rosters are loaded with offensive weapons and defensive talent, as well as some of the NFL’s best coaching staffs and schemes. You could argue these are the two most talented rosters in football from top to bottom. Nevertheless, both still have a lot to prove.

The Eagles won a Super Bowl five years ago, but they’re led by a new head coach and new quarterback who haven’t been on this stage before.

San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan has been here before, reaching the Super Bowl three years ago and the NFC Championship last year, but he has yet to win the big one and will need a road win just to get that opportunity again.

Once the NFC is settled, the battle for the AFC takes center stage. It’s a rematch of last year’s AFC title game, which saw the Bengals overcome an early deficit to upset the Chiefs in Kansas City.

This time, Cincinnati isn’t such an underdog. No one is underestimating Joe Burrow after he and the Bengals dominated the Bills in the Divisional round, and a significant ankle injury to Patrick Mahomes only makes this game even more of a challenge for Kansas City.

There are still lingering concerns about the Bengals’ depleted offensive line, so if the Chiefs can do what the Bills couldn’t and generate some pressure, they may not need to rely on Mahomes and the offense so much.

What channel are NFL games on?

49ers vs. Eagles

  • TV channel: Fox
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

The NFC Championship game will be broadcast on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analyst) will be on the call from Lincoln Financial Field.

Bengals vs. Chiefs

  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

The AFC Championship game will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) will be on the call from Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL live Streams for playoff games

For viewers looking to watch the hopes without cable, Fox’s broadcast of 49ers vs. Eagles will also be streamed on the Fox Sports app. CBS’ broadcast of Bengals vs. Chiefs will be streamed on Paramount +.

Both games can also be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial?
Fox Sports App Yes Yes
Paramount Plus Well Well $4.99/month Yes
Amazon Prime Video Well Well $8.99/month Well
NBC Sports Yes Yes
ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes
NFL App Yes Yes
Yahoo! Sports App Well Yes
fuboTV Well Well $64.99/month Yes
AT&T TV Now Well Well $69.99/month Yes
Hulu Plus Live TV Well Well $64.99/month Yes
Sling TV Well Well $35/month Well
YouTube TV Well Well $64.99/month Yes

NFL playoff schedule 2023

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Matchups Result
Seahawks at 49ers SF 41, SEA 23
Chargers at Jaguars JAC 31, LAC 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

Matchups Result
Dolphins at Bills BUF 34MIA 31
Giants at Vikings NYG 31MIN 24
Ravens at Bengals CIN 24, BAL 17

Monday, Jan. 16

Matchups Result
Cowboys at Buccaneers DAL 31TB 14

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

Matchups Result
Jaguars at Chiefs KC 27, JAC 20
Giants at Eagles PHI 38, NYG 7

Sunday, Jan. 22

Matchups Time (ET)
Bengals at Bills CIN 27, BUF 10
Cowboys at 49ers SF 19, DAL 12

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 29

Matchups Time (ET) TV channel Live stream Tickets
NFC: 49ers at Eagles 3 p.m Fox FoxSports.com, fuboTV Buy tickets
AFC: Bengals at Chiefs 6:30 p.m CBS Paramount+, fuboTV Buy tickets

Super Bowl 57

Sunday, Feb. 12

Matchups Time (ET) TV Live stream Tickets
Super Bowl 57 6:30 p.m Fox FoxSports.com, fuboTV Buy tickets

