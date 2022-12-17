What time are NFL games today? TV schedule, channels for Saturday’s Week 15 tripleheader

The NFL schedule tends to get a bit crazy this time of year. Between college football’s regular season being done and Christmas Day occurring on a Sunday in 2022, NFL fans will get a regular dose of NFL on Saturdays.

That begins in Week 15, as Saturday features a Thanksgiving-esque lineup, with a triple header that will begin at 1 pm with Colts vs. Vikings and end with an 8:15 pm Matchup between the Dolphins and Bills. With Ravens vs. Browns sandwiched in between, four out of the six teams in play are reasonably playing for something or another.

That means we should get some good games overall, starting with the Vikings trying to bounce back from a loss to the Lions against Jeff Saturday’s Colts. That will be followed by the Ravens and Browns in an AFC North brawl, and conclude with the Bills trying to avenge a loss to the Dolphins earlier this season.

While it isn’t like Christmas Eve next week, which features a nearly full NFL slate, it’s still back-to-back-to-back games on the NFL Network.

Here’s what to know about the NFL Slate on Saturday, including times, channels, and the full Week 15 schedule.

What NFL games are on today?

Below is the full schedule for the NFL Saturday Slate in Week 15.

Date Game Kickoff time (ET) TV channel Saturday, Dec. 17 Colts vs. Vikings 1 p.m NFL Network Saturday, Dec. 17 Ravens vs. Browns 4:30 p.m NFL Network Saturday, Dec. 17 Dolphins vs. Bills 8:15 p.m NFL Network

What time is Saturday’s NFL game on?

Here’s how to watch each of the Saturday NFL games in Week 15.

Colts vs. Vikings

Kickoff : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET TV channel (national) : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live stream: fuboTV

The Vikings are looking for a rebound game Saturday, as they’re coming off a loss to the Lions in which they were, frankly, outplayed throughout the game.

Kirk Cousins ​​and the Vikings are sitting at 10-3 on the year, but they don’t have many believers at this point. They’re going up against the 4-8-1 Colts, who are coming off a bye week following a 54-19 thrashing at the hands of the Cowboys. Having lost three straight, the Colts are seeking answers.

However, everywhere they turn all the Colts seem to find are questions. Jeff Saturday has been under a microscope since starting in Indianapolis, and the quarterback situation with Matt Ryan hasn’t worked out. They’re looking for some spark of momentum down the stretch.

Ravens vs. Browns

Kickoff : 4:30 pm ET

: 4:30 pm ET TV channel (national) : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live stream: fuboTV

In this Divisional battle, the Browns find themselves all but out of playoff contention, but they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet.

With that being said, they’re close, and their loftiest aspirations for the moment are to play spoiler to the Ravens, who may or may not have Lamar Jackson on the field. The Ravens, however, Somehow continue to find ways to win under Tyler Huntley, and they’re still pacing the AFC North with the Bengals.

Deshaun Watson tossed his first touchdown for the Browns last week against the Bengals, so that burden is lifted. But the Browns will be looking for consistent play down the stretch. Even if they fall short in a playoff push, any kind of push would be enough to get Cleveland excited about the future.

Dolphins vs. Bills

Kickoff : 8:15 pm ET

: 8:15 pm ET TV channel (national) : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live stream: fuboTV

The biggest game of the day, this game features two AFC East hopefuls and a shot at revenge for the Bills.

The Dolphins announced to everyone they arrived way back in Week 3 when they stunned Buffalo 21-19.

Things have changed since then. The Bills currently lead the division with a 10-3 record. The Dolphins, however, are right behind them at 8-5 and looking to make it to the AFC postseason one way or another. Tua Tagovailoa finds himself in a marquee matchup for the second time in as many weeks. They failed to deliver against the Chargers. Now he’ll have another shot against Josh Allen and the Bills.

NFL live stream for Saturday NFL games

Streamers will be able to view both of the Saturday football for free with a cable subscription by using either the NFL App or the Yahoo! Sports App. You must enter cable/satellite subscription Credentials to access it.

Meanwhile, cord-cutters will have plenty of options to watch each game. They are as follows.

Week 15 schedule

