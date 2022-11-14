What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Maryland football game on Nov. 19?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will play its final road game of the season when it travels to Maryland next Saturday.

The Buckeyes Matchup with the Terrapins will kickoff at 3:30 on ABC as they look to extend their winning streak They’ve won all seven games the two have played since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.

WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers.

The most recent matchup came last season in a 66-17 home win where CJ Stroud completed 24 of 33 passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns. OSU’s offense has operated at a high level in every meeting, averaging a combined 59.4 points per game. That includes scoring at least 50 points all but twice — in games, they scored 49 — three games with at least 60 and a series high 73 points in a 2019 meeting.

This will be Ohio State’s first trip to College Park, Maryland, of the Ryan Day era thanks to a 2020 game being canceled after Maryland suffered a COVID-19 outbreak. The last trip came in 2018 when Day was still the Offensive coordinator, Urban Meyer was the head coach, and Dwayne Haskins was the quarterback in a game where OSU barely escaped with a 52-51 win in overtime.

DraftKings Sportsbook STATES: OHIO PRE-REG GET THE APP PRE-REGISTRATION $200 BONUS + NEW USER OFFER AT LAUNCH BET NOW

That game marked the first time all season that Haskins was a legitimate running threat adding 59 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to a 28 of 38 passing performance for 405 yards and three touchdowns. The road win against Maryland was the final one of the season a week before a matchup with Michigan.

Once again, the only thing standing in the way of a potential top-five matchup with the Wolverines to close out the season is a Terrapin team trending in the wrong direction with enough weapons to make things Entering if OSU doesn’t play up to standard .

The Buckeyes (10-0) are coming off a 56-14 win over Indiana at home. Maryland (6-4) is coming off a 30-0 loss to Penn State, hoping to snap a two-game losing streak

More Buckeyes coverage

Despite injury concerns, Ohio State football finds dominant form in a 56-14 trouncing of Indiana

Can Ohio State football win a national championship with these injuries adding up? Doug Lesmerises

CJ Stroud got his groove back against Indiana at a time of year Ohio State will need it most

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams leaves the Indiana game with an apparent injury

Ohio State football’s Jordan Hancock makes first start with Denzel Burke out against Indiana

What Dawand Jones’ absence means for Ohio State football’s Offensive line

Will Ohio State football rely more on Dallan Hayden against Indiana?

Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Indiana?

Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Hoosiers

Ohio State vs. Georgia; playoff race shakeup; Big Ten West mess; and getting hypnotized: Buckeye Talk

Back to a binky with a familiar Ohio State angle: College football best bets

Ohio State vs. Indiana preview and rapid fire: DL rotation, game picks and more — Buckeye Talk

Betting the weather, advice on parlays, Bret Bielema belief and more: Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk

Is Ohio State or Michigan on top? Big Ten fan satisfaction rankings: Buckeye Talk Podcast

–

Get the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here’s where you can order Ohio State football gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.