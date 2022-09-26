What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game on Oct. 8?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football has faced Michigan State twice since CJ Stroud joined the program, with each serving as a Pivotal moment in his career.

He’ll try to make that a third time when the Buckeyes travel to East Lansing on Oct. 8 for their first road game of the season. The game will kick off at 4 pm on ABC.

The quarterback’s first trip to Michigan State was in 2020 as Justin Fields’ backup, watching him lead OSU to a 52-12 win despite being down basically the entire Offensive line. Wyatt Davis was the only starter in his original role that day, while Harry Miller moved to center with Josh Myers, Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere out with a positive COVID-19 test.

Fields walked away with 199 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 24 passing, adding another 104 yards and two scores on the ground, leaving plenty of room for backups to get snaps.

Stroud played in the second of three games that season but made the most of his opportunities with a 48-yard touchdown run. A run that turned out to be both his longest and most impactful of his career.

His second meeting showed off more of what makes him a potential NFL Draft pick. Stroud vaulted himself to the front of the Heisman Trophy race going 32 of 35 or 432 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-7 win over a Spartan team ranked ninth with the world watching. Most of that production came in the first half and even featured a stretch of 17 straight completions, tying a record set by JT Barrett in 2017.

“We did a decent job today,” Stroud said after the game. “Definitely never satisfied until after the end of the end.”

OSU is 35-15 all-time against Michigan State and is currently on a six-game winning streak. Its last loss came at home in 2015, the Spartans ended their chances to repeat as national Champions in the second year of the College Football Playoff era. It was the second time in three years they’d played spoiler to a Buckeye season early in Urban Meyer’s tenure, with the other being in the 2013 Big Ten Championship game.

This Saturday, Ohio State (4-0) will face Rutgers in what will be its fifth straight home game. Michigan State (2-2) will look to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to Maryland.

