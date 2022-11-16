What this season’s FSU football and soccer success tells us about leadership

Samuel R. Staley

As the 2022 fall Athletic season winds down, or up, depending on your perspective, the Florida State University football and Women’s soccer teams are at improbable moments. Last summer, both programs faced significant headwinds. Their success, however, is an opportunity to reflect more broadly on Lessons of leadership.

The recent challenges faced by the FSU football team are well recognized. The program began a slow decline in 2015 with the controversial departure of Jimbo Fisher. The program seemed to fall off a cliff in 2017, resulting in four consecutive losing seasons. Under Coach Mike Norvell, the program has rebounded this year to its first winning season since 2018 and College Bowl eligibility.

The Women’s soccer team, in contrast, hasn’t posted a losing season since 1998. However, Head Coach Mark Krikorian’s abrupt departure in March, within months of winning its third national championship, threw the program into turmoil. When Coach Brian Pensky took the helm, most of the team’s top talent was in the transfer portal. Players hedged their bets during FSU’s new Coach search.

New Florida State Women's soccer Coach Brian Pensky speaks at his introductory press conference.

Coach Pensky’s attention was laser focused on, in effect, re-recruiting existing players. He was largely successful. But he also struggled to bring new talent, leaving the team with a short roster of just 21 players. Still, the team won the 2022 ACC title in arguably the most competitive division of the NCAA and entered the national tournament as its No. 1 seed

While the press understandably focuses on the stellar performance of the players on both teams – too numerous to list in this short column – what is often missing is discussion of the leadership needed to accomplish these feats.

