What? This Player Has A Better NBA 2K23 Rating Than Klay Thompson And Draymond Green

NBA 2K23 was released last Fridayand there is a lot to talk about when the game is released.

Fans love to discuss what players are ranked higher or lower than others.

One of the ratings will likely have a lot of the fans confused.

Christian Wood had a very solid season last year for the Houston Rockets, but they were also the worst team in the entire NBA.

Wood averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 68 regular season games (he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason).

Based on those stats, it’s no surprise that 2K gave him a solid rating as an 84 overall.

Yet, what makes that rating hard to understand, is that he is ranked higher than Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Thompson and Green helped lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Championship, their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Both Thompson and Green were given an 83 overall in the new game.

Green was an All-Star last season, while Thompson returned in the middle of the season after missing the past two seasons (2020 and 2021) due to injuries.

He returned and averaged 20.4 points per contest on 38.5% shooting from the three-point range in 32 regular season games.

Wood is a good player, but being ranked higher than Green and Thompson (especially Thompson) is surprising.

The game updates ratings during the season, so this will be fascinating to keep an eye on.