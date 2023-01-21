What the top pick should bring Chicago Bears in a trade

The NFL’s open market rarely carries constant values.

GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners.

GM Ryan Poles says his phone hasn’t rung off the hook yet, but he anticipates to field his share of phone calls. Those calling in the late days of April might find they need to bring along extra enticements.

