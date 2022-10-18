What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season

Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31.

Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.

While it’s not an exact science, it gives fans and media members a good idea of ​​what teams are looking like Entering the year and what players they bring back or lose may have a Massive impact on their team.

Here are what various Analytical sites have said about Iowa ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

KenPom (No. 23 nationally, No. 2 Big Ten)

Offense: 5th

Defense: 76th

Projected Record: 20-10 (12-8)

Bart Torvik (No. 31 nationally, No. 4 Big Ten)

Offense: 8th

Defense: 78th

Projected Record: 20-10 (12-8)

Haslametrics (No. 15 nationally, No. 1 Big Ten)

Offense: 8th

Defense: 37th

Projected Record: N/A

Evan Miya (No. 11 nationally, No. 1 Big Ten)

Offense: 2nd

Defense: 51 st

Projected Record: N/A

—-

As can be inferred, the analytics are very high on the Hawkeyes Entering the year. A big reason for this is Iowa’s Offensive numbers that it has put up in the past, along with the scorers it has returning.

Iowa was not included in the initial AP Poll that came out on Monday, although the Hawkeyes received 13 votes, which puts them at 36th nationally.

This Iowa team may look a little different, as this could be one of the McCaffery teams with the most length. There is not a lot of size at the top, but there are a number of long, versatile athletes at the two through five positions that could give opponents a hard time.

Iowa hopes to take a step forward with its defensive game this year as that has been an area of ​​weakness the last couple of years for the Hawkeyes.

“I think we can,” Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery said when asked if he thinks this team can take a step forward defensively this winter. “We have the ability to do that. We can put pressure on the ball. We can be in the passing lane. When you start looking at defensive numbers, it comes down to rebounding because if you’re giving up second shots, typically that’s a high-percentage shot. It’s an Offensive rebound kick-out, open 3, it’s an Offensive rebound put-back that’s a high-percentage shot.”

“The shooting percentages against your team and effectiveness in terms of point production are going to go down. But if you limit them to one, and we put pressure on the ball and we get our defense back, we can get everybody Underneath the ball and communicate, switching, not switching, how we’re playing, ball screens, all that stuff is great, but you have to get the rebound.”

You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for your first month. Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going on regarding Iowa football, basketball, and recruiting! Click Here!