What The Gator Bowl Meant For Antwane Wells, Spencer Rattler, and South Carolina Football

Coming into the Gator Bowl, there was an expectation that the return of certain players on the South Carolina roster, namely wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and quarterback Spencer Rattler, would be dependent on the Bowl game.

Earlier this week, Wells hinted that his entering the draft could depend on Rattler’s decision. Considering Rattler has until January 16th to enter the draft, it seems likely that Rattler will decide upon his performance in the Gator Bowl, which might leave the door open to a return in 2023.

By no means did Rattler play poorly. I think he exceeded many expectations and had a solid game. However, the result was different from what they wanted. Wells also only recorded 30 receiving yards in the game, a step down from his past few games. He was injured midway through the contest, and the issue lingered throughout.

After the fantastic final stretch of games for the Gamecocks to close out the regular season, momentum for the South Carolina football program was at its highest in years. Some momentum has been thwarted with the disappointing loss to Notre Dame and left much to be desired.

By the end of 2022, both Rattler and Wells were playing at a high level. Without the proper conclusion to the 2022 season, which the Gamecocks had hoped for, a win in the Gator Bowl, both guys could be motivated to return for another season and prove they are elite.

Both players would likely be drafted in this year’s draft if they choose to enter, but they should be able to raise their draft stock significantly if they return to South Carolina and play as they did at the end of the season.

Until we hear anything from Wells or Rattler’s mouth, this is all just speculation, but even from Rattler’s post-game conference, there seems more to be desired from the quarterback. Wells and Rattler are competitors who will never be content with a loss, especially to close out the season as the Gator Bowl did, which could motivate them to return to college for one more year.

