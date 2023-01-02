What The Gator Bowl Meant For Antwane Wells, Spencer Rattler, and South Carolina Football

Coming into the Gator Bowl, there was an expectation that the return of certain players on the South Carolina roster, namely wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and quarterback Spencer Rattler, would be dependent on the Bowl game.

Earlier this week, Wells hinted that his entering the draft could depend on Rattler’s decision. Considering Rattler has until January 16th to enter the draft, it seems likely that Rattler will decide upon his performance in the Gator Bowl, which might leave the door open to a return in 2023.

