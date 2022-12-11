What the full 2023 NFL Draft order looks like after Week 14

The NFL heads into Week 14 and the Texans remain in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are 1-10-1 and hold a little under a one-game lead on the 3-10 Bears for the top spot. With Chicago on a bye this week, Houston can firm that position up further when they travel to face the Cowboys as a 17-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This week, we see quite a few matchups featuring one team with a record at or above .500 and one team with a record below .500. We might see a little draft order movement in the top ten, or an upset or two could throw things for a loop.

We already saw the Rams stun the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, to Las Vegas into the top ten. The 5-7 Browns and Steelers are facing their 8-4 Counterparts in the AFC North. The 4-8 Jaguars are traveling to face the first place Titans. The 3-9 Broncos host the first-place Chiefs. And the 4-8 Panthers are headed to face the second-place Seahawks. It makes for a busy Sunday that could do a lot or very little to the draft order.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 Picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll update this as the league works through the Week 14 schedule on Sunday and Monday.