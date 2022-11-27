What the full 2023 NFL Draft order looks like after Week 12

The NFL is working its way through Week 12 and the Houston Texans will head into December holding the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There’s plenty of time left on the calendar, but it’s hard to see the Texans winning even a couple more games to give the Panthers, Bears, or Raiders a real shot at claiming the top pick.

The top ten is a tight bunch heading into Week 12 Sunday. One game separates the No. 2 pick from the No. 13 picks. The three-game Thanksgiving slate saw the Lions move into that clump of teams. They gave the Bills trouble throughout their early game, but couldn’t close the deal and dropped to 4-7 with the loss. The Patriots moved into the top 18 Picks with their loss to the Vikings and now await the rest of the AFC results to see where they’ll settle heading into December.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. We’ll update this list through the Week 12 Sunday slate. The first 18 Picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.