What the 2023 NFL playoff picture & standings look like coming out of Week 9

The battle for a playoff spot heading into Week 10 is starting to get really interesting.

While the top two seeds in the AFC and NFC remain unchanged (for now), there’s Chaos up and down the NFL standings.

The top three seeds in the NFC all won while the Atlanta Falcons remain atop the NFC South despite dropping to 4-5 and tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’ll see if the two primetime games to close out Week 9 will impact the playoff picture.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as the NFL heads toward primetime in Week 9.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 6-2

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 6-2

3. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3

4. Tennessee Titans, 5-3

5. New York Jets, 6-3

6. Miami Dolphins, 6-3

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3

8. New England Patriots, 5-4

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1

11. Cleveland Browns, 3-5

12. Denver Broncos, 3-5

13. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-6

14. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6

16. Houston Texans, 1-6-1

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 7-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 6-3

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-5

5. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2

6. New York Giants 6-2

7. San Francisco 49ers, 4-4

8. Atlanta Falcons 4-5

9. Washington Commanders, 4-5

10. Los Angeles Rams, 3-5

11. New Orleans Saints, 3-5

12. Green Bay Packers, 3-6

13. Arizona Cardinals, 3-6

14. Chicago Bears, 3-6

15. Detroit Lions, 2-6

16. Carolina Panthers, 2-7