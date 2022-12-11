What the 2023 NFL playoff picture & standings look like coming out of Week 14

The NFL opened Week 14 on Thursday with an appetizer, but Sunday brings a huge day for the playoff picture. Three different teams can clinch a playoff berth, and several more can firm up their current position.

The Eagles, Vikings, and Chiefs are all in position to secure a berth in the 2023 NFL Playoffs before the end of Sunday. Philadelphia and Minnesota can clinch a berth with just a win, while Kansas City needs a win and some help. The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth, while the Vikings can clinch the NFC North. The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win and a Chargers loss Sunday Night Football.

We get a busy day of matchups beyond those three teams. In the early window, Jets-Bills could tighten up or widen the AFC East race. Browns-Bengals and Ravens-Steelers are a lot more interesting than many would have expected a couple weeks ago with Cleveland Pittsburgh showing life. And Eagles-Giants could clean up the NFC East a bit.

In the late window, 49ers QB Brock Purdy makes his starting debut against the Bucs following Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury. With the Seahawks hosting the Panthers at the same time, the NFC West could get some clarity or get muddier heading into 49ers-Seahawks in Week 15.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like on Sunday. We’ll update through each window as the league works its way through Week 14.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 9-3

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-3

3. Baltimore Ravens, 8-4

4. Tennessee Titans, 7-5

5. Cincinnati Bengals, 8-4

6. Miami Dolphins, 8-4

7. New York Jets, 7-5

8. New England Patriots, 6-6

9. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-6

11. Cleveland Browns, 5-7

12. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-7

10. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-8

13. Indianapolis Colts, 4-8-1

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-8

15. Denver Broncos, 3-9

16. Houston Texans, 1-10-1 — eliminated

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 11-1

2. Minnesota Vikings, 10-2

3. San Francisco 49ers, 8-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-6

5. Dallas Cowboys, 9-3

6. New York Giants 7-4-1

7. Seattle Seahawks, 7-5

8. Washington Commanders, 7-5-1

9. Detroit Lions, 5-7

10. Atlanta Falcons 5-8

11. Green Bay Packers, 5-8

12. Arizona Cardinals, 4-8

13. Carolina Panthers, 4-8

14. New Orleans Saints, 4-9

15. Los Angeles Rams, 4-9

16. Chicago Bears, 3-10 — eliminated