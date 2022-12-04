What the 2023 NFL playoff picture & standings look like coming out of Week 13

December is upon us and the race for playoff bids is heating up across the NFL. We have our first two clinching scenarios of the season, and that will only increase in the coming weeks until the bracket for the 2023 NFL Playoffs is settled.

The Vikings and Eagles can both clinch a playoff berth this weekend with wins and some help. The Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title with a win and a Lions loss or tie. The Eagles cannot clinch the NFC East just yet, but they can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Commanders, 49ers, and Seahawks. Ties can factor into both scenarios as well.

The week got underway on Thursday with the Bills beating the Patriots 24-10. It moved Buffalo into first place in the AFC East and second in the conference pending Sunday’s Dolphins-49ers outcome.

The two biggest games on the slate are Commanders-Giants and Chiefs-Bengals. There’s plenty of big inter-conference matchups, but these two impact tiebreakers in a bigger way. Jets-Vikings, Titans-Eagles, and Dolphins-49ers are interesting, but have less bigger-picture implications.

1 pm window results

The big winner and loser of the early slate were the Ravens. They lost Lamar Jackson to injury, but Tyler Huntley came on and helped them grind out an ugly win with a last minute touchdown drive. They escaped with the win over Denver to retain their division lead.

The Eagles wrapped up a dominating win over the Titans. It was at home, but regardless, it was a statement effort for Philadelphia against a playoff contender. The Titans remain atop the AFC South, but they give the Colts some hope with that loss.

Elsewhere, the Vikings edged out the Jets 27-22 and remain hot on the heels of the Eagles. The Jets remain in the final AFC wild card berth for the time being, but they’ll have their eyes on the Chargers-Raiders game.

And somehow, the Commanders and Giants finished in a tie. You could argue it doesn’t help or hurt the two teams, or it both helps and hurts them. They’ll exit Week 13 in the sixth and seventh spots in the NFC playoff picture.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like on Sunday. We’ll update through each window as the league works its way through Week 13.

AFC playoff picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2

2. Buffalo Bills, 9-3

3. Baltimore Ravens, 8-4

4. Tennessee Titans, 7-5

5. Miami Dolphins, 8-3

6. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4

7. New York Jets, 7-5

8. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-5

9. New England Patriots, 6-6

10. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-7

11. Indianapolis Colts, 4-7-1

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7

13. Cleveland Browns, 4-7

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-8

15. Denver Broncos, 3-9

16. Houston Texans, 1-9-1

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 11-1

2. Minnesota Vikings, 10-2

3. San Francisco 49ers, 7-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-6

5. Dallas Cowboys, 8-3

6. New York Giants 7-4-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-5-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 6-5

9. Detroit Lions, 5-7

10. Green Bay Packers, 5-8

11. Atlanta Falcons 5-8

12. Arizona Cardinals, 4-8

13. Carolina Panthers, 4-8

14. New Orleans Saints, 4-8

15. Los Angeles Rams, 3-8

16. Chicago Bears, 3-10