What Tamar Bates Said After Leading Hoosiers to Win Over Kennesaw State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Tamar Bates led the Hoosiers to a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State before the Hoosiers took a 13-day break for the holidays.

Bates scored 19 points off of three triples in his season-high 31 minutes of play. Read his full transcript below, or just watch the attached press conference.

On how the offense has been consistent over the past few games…

BATES: “Pretty much the same thing I said in Vegas. It’s not a secret recipe or any Mystery as to why anything is going, or I guess you could say going my way on offense. It’s just putting the work in that’s all, by myself and with the team just also knowing that my teammates and the coaches have confidence in me to go play my game.”

