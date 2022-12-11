What Steve Sarkisian wants to see from Quinn Ewers as Longhorns’ starting QB Entering 2023

Texas football has its quarterback in Quinn Ewersbut head coach Steve Sarkisian knows that there is room for improvement as the former five-star recruit and Ohio State transfer enters Year 2 with the Longhorns. Sarkisian, who is set to welcome New Orleans Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning this spring, explained ahead of the team’s Alamo Bowl versus Washington.

“I think at the end of the day our ability to be functional passing the ball, we have not been good enough growth-wise from a program perspective of our ability to throw the ball down the field,” Sarkisian said during a pre-Alamo Bowl press conference. “That takes time, that takes effort, that takes work. Whether it’s Quinn, wideouts, tight ends, we’ve got to put in the work to make sure we’re growing in a positive direction to be the best program that we can be. Throwing the ball nowadays is, like, I feel like that’s the norm. It used to be running the ball back in the day, now it’s throwing the ball. How do we get better at it, continue and improve. That’s what we ‘re doing.’

Ewers completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,808 yards and 14 touchdowns to six interceptions in nine games this season.

The Texas signal caller made his Longhorns debut against Louisiana-Monroe. He threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while all eyes were looking ahead to the following weekend’s meeting with Alabama.

Against the Crimson Tide, Ewers was dealing, jumping out to a 9-for-12 start to the game before suffering a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder. Prior to the injury, he had logged 134 yards and gave reason to believe that the Longhorns could have been victorious if not for his injury.

After missing nearly a month of action, he returned for the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma, where Texas thumped its arch-rival, 49-0. Ewers again showed promise, logging 289 passing yards, four touchdowns with an interception. Ewers tossed three scores the following weekend against Iowa State before disaster struck against Oklahoma State, his worst performance of the season as he threw three interceptions, scored twice and went just 19-of-49 passing through the air. Ewers responded to the tough outing against the Cowboys by throwing two touchdowns against Kansas State. But times grew tough again for the talented passer, going just 17-of-39 against TCU.

Ewers was a highly touted recruit coming out of Southlake (Texas) Carroll. They ranked No. 1 nationally and will be joined in the quarterback room by Manning, who is also the top-ranked prospect in his respective class, this spring. 247Sports gave both Manning and Ewers top-10 projections on their player profiles.

Ewers and the Longhorns will battle Washington in the Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 at 8 pm CT in San Antonio.