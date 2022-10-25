What Steve Sarkisian said in Monday’s press conference

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media as he usually does on Monday. Following another gut-wrenching loss, Sarkisian faced the music and answered questions from Texas media.

Sarkisian owned up to the performance and issued an Apology to the fanbase for allowing the loss to distract from singing The Eyes of Texas after the game. The second-year head coach was reflective and shared some of his introspection with the public.

Among the takeaways, Sarkisian noted that he should have run the ball more. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson experienced early success, but seemed to have stalled in the second half.

The Longhorns will have a significant opportunity for growth this week. Both the players and coaching staff stand to improve following the loss.

With the team’s goals still ahead of them, here’s what Steve Sarkisian had to say to the media.