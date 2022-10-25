What Steve Sarkisian said in Monday’s press conference
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media as he usually does on Monday. Following another gut-wrenching loss, Sarkisian faced the music and answered questions from Texas media.
Sarkisian owned up to the performance and issued an Apology to the fanbase for allowing the loss to distract from singing The Eyes of Texas after the game. The second-year head coach was reflective and shared some of his introspection with the public.
Among the takeaways, Sarkisian noted that he should have run the ball more. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson experienced early success, but seemed to have stalled in the second half.
The Longhorns will have a significant opportunity for growth this week. Both the players and coaching staff stand to improve following the loss.
With the team’s goals still ahead of them, here’s what Steve Sarkisian had to say to the media.
Quinn Ewers
Sarkisian on Quinn Ewers: “There’s definitely room for growth. He’s still a young player for us, but he’s got a bright future ahead of him. Hopefully, we can clean up some of the issues that we had this week so that going into next week in the game week, he’s back to razor sharp”
Quinn Ewers
Controlling what they can control
Steve Sarkisian says that the Longhorns have to “mow our own lawn and take care of business,” as the Big 12 race will eventually play itself out #HookEm
Controlling what they can control
No quarterback switch
Texas football Coach Steve Sarkisian said he did not consider very strongly benching Quinn Ewers for Hudson Card. Said Ewers still has room for growth and a bright future
No quarterback switch
Abandoning the run
Sarkisian said he was probably more harsh on the run game postgame than he needed to be. Said there were runs that were successful in the 4th quarter he should have called more. #HookEm
Abandoning the run
The cost of penalties
On the penalties, Sarkisian says the players need to realize that there are consequences to the mistakes they make. Those consequences translate to free yards for the opponent. #HookEm
The cost of penalties
Anthony Cook’s broken arm
Anthony Cook is week-to-week with a broken arm.
Anthony Cook's broken arm
Trusting the process
Sarkisian says he feels really good about the program and where they have come from. Reiterates that they are a work in progress but says they need to stay the course in what they are doing #HookEm
Trusting the process
Owning the penalties
Sarkisian on the penalty difference between on Saturday: “The fouls were called, we didn’t perform well enough.”
Owning the penalties
The Eyes
Sarkisian says wants to Apologize to Longhorn Faithful for not sticking around after the game to sing The Eyes of Texas.
“It will never happen again.”
The Eyes
Practice schedule
Steve Sarkisian is on the schedule, says no practice today for community service and academics. Light practice Tuesday. Practice Wednesday and Thursday. No practice Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Back on Monday.
Practice schedule
Bert Auburn
Texas football Coach Steve Sarkisian said he feels good about what they’re doing kicking-wise this season. Said Bert Auburn rushed the kick against Oklahoma State
Bert Auburn
Keeping the effort level high
Steve Sarkisian: “Naturally for me, we have to continue to stay the course with what we’re doing and our belief in what we’re doing. I don’t think we wavered a year ago when things got hard in October and November . We won’t waver this year.” https://t.co/Tupr2noLD7
Keeping the effort level high
Offense compromised the defense
Steve Sarkisian is critical of the offense’s performance on Saturday against Oklahoma State, adding that they did not put the defense in a great position to succeed – particularly as the game went on. #HookEm
Offense compromised the defense
On to Kansas State
Texas football Coach Steve Sarkisian said they started preparing for Kansas State this morning
On to Kansas State
Delayed gratification
Texas football Coach Steve Sarkisian said they have come a long way as a program when asked about his 10-10 record with the Longhorns. Said if the ball bounces a different way things could be different but wouldn’t change how he feels about the program or the direction it’s going
Delayed gratification
More reliable playing and coaching
Steve Sarkisian: “At critical moments in the game, it’s about doing your job, doing your job really well, and doing it in a consistent manner.” https://t.co/Tupr2noLD7
More reliable playing and coaching
Quinn’s off day
Texas football Coach Steve Sarkisian said he doesn’t think Quinn Ewers’ fingernail injury had an affect on his performance against Oklahoma State
Quinn's off day
Improving Discipline and football IQ
Texas football Coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about the high amount of penalties. Said for two straight weeks opposing teams have used a hard count in the red zone to draw them offsides. It was addressed this morning.
Improving Discipline and football IQ
