What Sold at Paris+ par Art Basel 2022

At the press conference on October 18th, the day before the opening of Paris+, Art Basel’s newest venture, Maximiliano Durón of ARTnews asked if journalists should be “forgiving” towards the fair as there had only been nine months of planning. Art Basel global director Marc Spiegler said to “feel free to.”

This interaction was indicative of the general feeling among the fair’s participants: Everyone was quietly hoping it would be a Massive success, but didn’t want to comment on it just yet. One gallerist said it felt like some peers “phoned it in” for Frieze London, which was held the week before, and kept their best pieces for Paris+—which, considering the high concentration of blue-chip artists across the fair, was not wrong .

The Grand Palais Éphémère was certainly an illustrious location for the fair, positioned on the other end of the Champ de Mars to the Eiffel Tower. Yet the constant foot traffic—the fair welcomed 40,000 visitors—took its toll on the site, and it showed. Floorboards that started creaking on the first day had fully deformed by the last, and carpets had worn thin in the booths that had them. However, galleries were more than happy with how the fair went.