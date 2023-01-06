What soccer games are coming to Peacock in January

Welcoming in 2023 means welcoming a number of key soccer games airing exclusively on Peacock in January.

Granted, the only soccer property Peacock has is the Premier League. However, that still means about four or five games every weekend exclusively on the service. Oftentimes, that includes some major games. Derbies, top-four battles and especially relegation scraps are common place on Peacock, and that is no different for the soccer games in January.

In the past, NBC saves its major games for USA Network or even NBC on Saturday at 12:30 pm ET. As you will see, that is not necessarily the case for January. Perhaps in an effort to drive subscribers to Peacock, NBC placed some of the biggest contests of the season on the service.

Soccer games on Peacock in January

Currently, Peacock remains $4.99 per month or an annual option at $49.99. It provides access to much of NBC’s content, including exclusive shows and movies, in addition to Premier League games.

Exclusive EPL games Includes: Premier League + Exclusive content Try it Now

Thursday, Jan. 5 – Chelsea v Manchester City

Midweek games are perhaps more frequent to air on Peacock, just because of the other content on USA Network or NBC. However, this is still a massive fixture, regardless of Chelsea’s relative struggles. Pep Guardiola has had the number of Chelsea ever since losing to the Blues in the 2021 Champions League Final. However, Graham Potter must steer the ship in the right direction, with Chelsea Looming into the bottom half of the table.

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Brighton v Liverpool

On the topic of Graham Potter, his former employers are doing fairly well despite losing the English coach. Once again, Brighton is in the top half of the table, with notable results against Chelsea, Manchester United and a tough draw at Anfield. That 3-3 game is what makes this Brighton-Liverpool Clash so fascinating. That game a couple months ago was perhaps the game of the season, as Leandro Trossard scored a hat trick.

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Manchester United v Manchester City

One of the few games this season to outscore that 3-3 draw between Brighton and Liverpool was the first Manchester Derby of the season. City thrashed United at the Etihad, 6-3. However, this is a much-changed United side since that game. Erik ten Hag has United flowing, and that is particularly true at home. The Red Devils have not conceded at home since early September, picking up 19 of a possible 21 points since the opening-day loss against Brighton.

For Manchester City, this is a significant game for more than just bragging rights. Arsenal is developing something of a cushion at the top of the table, eight points Entering this game. Therefore, City has no time to drop points, even if it does have both games against Arsenal still awaiting.

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Everton v Southampton

Yes, another one of the soccer games on January 14 is available only on Peacock. Yet, this is not a derby, nor is it a battle for teams competing for European spots or titles. Instead, this is more desperate. Everton and Southampton are locked in the relegation battle right now. The importance of these games against one another cannot be understated. Dropping points is one thing, but it allows direct rivals to gain points and, as a result, get out of the scrap. Emotions run high as teams search for results.

Monday, Jan. 23 – Fulham v Tottenham

Newly promoted Fulham is one of the underrated points of this season. After a season down in the Championship, the Craven Cottage side are flying in the top flight. In fact, there is reason to believe Fulham could legitimately compete for a spot in Europe. It is a lofty goal, but recent results would not shy away from that.

For Tottenham, even though it is higher up on the table, it is frustration. Antonio Conte himself admitted that finishing in the top four is a serious challenge even he may struggle with. As a result, this London Derby has a new taste of importance traditionally reserved for something like Arsenal against Chelsea.

Sign up for Peacock Premium today for just $4.99 per month, which includes Goal Rush, the Premier League whiparound show that’s similar to NFL RedZone.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Zoonar