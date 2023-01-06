What soccer games are coming to Paramount+ in January

January 2023 brings a number of exciting fixtures to Paramount+. Even though the Champions League does not return until February, the return to steady club action is enough to whet the appetites of soccer fans.

For example, the Scottish Premiership already had one of its biggest games of the season. Old Firm saw a testy 2-2 draw between Rangers and Celtic. Then, Serie A kicked off its post-World-Cup restart with all 20 teams involved on Jan. 4.

Even though those major games are in the past, there is plenty to look forward to as 2023 begins.

Soccer games on Paramount+ in January

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Inter Milan vs. Parma (Coppa Italia)

Last season’s Coppa Italia champions, Inter Milan, rejoin the competition in the round of 16. There, it takes on a side that spent many years in the top flight before suffering a major collapse. Parma is still rebuilding to get back to the heights of Serie A soccer, and a game at the San Siro has the potential to be a great statement.

Thursday, Jan. 12 – NWSL College Draft

The National Women’s Soccer League has a serious case to be the best Women’s club league in the world. While not necessarily part of the games schedule, Paramount+ is broadcasting the entry draft for the National Women’s Soccer League in January. Croix Bethune and Isabella D’Aquila are two names expected to go early on.

Friday, Jan. 13 – Juventus vs Napoli (Serie A)

Napoli’s first game back in Serie A came against Inter Milan. Entering that game, Napoli was the only unbeaten team in league play left in Europe. That created something of a cushion at the top of the table. However, that lead is under the microscope as Luciano Spalletti returns to action. Juventus travel to the Deigo Armando Maradona stadium for what likely comes as a top-four clash.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Inter vs. Milan (Supercoppa Italiana)

Any Derby della Madonnia is worthy of viewership. Add in the fact that this game is for the first Trophy of the Italian season, and there is an added benefit. Inter and Milan are on a resurgence over the last several seasons, winning the last two Scudettos and the previous Coppa Italia, hence why Inter qualified for this game.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Lazio vs. Milan (Serie A)

Serie A is a remarkably close league, and this game shows it. Even though these two clubs are separated by just six points, one is in second and the other is in fifth. A win by one and a loss by the other has massive ramifications on the eventual table. That makes this game between Lazio and Defending Scudetto winners Milan so pivotal.

