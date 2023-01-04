What soccer games are coming to ESPN+ in January

January 2023 brings not only a new year, but a return to consistent club soccer games on ESPN+.

This includes league competitions, namely the Bundesliga and LaLiga. However, it also delves into cup ties. With the World Cup now in the rearview mirror, players are fully in the swing of the club season.

Here are the most notable games to keep an eye out for on ESPN+ as we enter the new year.

Top soccer games on ESPN+ in January

Friday, Jan. 6 – Everton vs Manchester United (FA Cup Third Round) – Live on ESPN+

Two of the most popular teams in England battle early on in the FA Cup. This is the two sides’ first meeting in the FA Cup since the 2016 semifinal. United narrowly won that contest, 2-1, with Anthony Martial scoring late on.

Saturday, Jan. 7 – Coventry City v Wrexham (FA Cup Third Round) – LIVE ON ESPN+

Wrexham is back in the public eye. The stars of Welcome to Wrexham on FX are in the FA Cup Third Round to take on Championship side Coventry City on the road. This is Wrexham’s first game against an opponent in the EFL in this edition of the FA Cup. Wrexham is one of three teams from outside the top four divisions to reach this stage in the tournament.

Sunday, Jan. 8 – Manchester City vs. Chelsea (FA Cup Third Round) – LIVE ON ESPN+

On paper, this is the best Matchup of the FA Cup Third Round. There are other fixtures involving Premier League teams, including Everton against United. Yet, this one is special. City and Chelsea played in the Carabao Cup earlier this season just before the World Cup. City defeated the Blues. Interestingly, the two face off just three days before this FA Cup tie in a Premier League fixture.

Sunday, Jan. 8 – Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona (LaLiga) – LIVE ON ESPN+

Atletico Madrid may be struggling this year. The club sits just in the top four, with Joao Felix looking set to depart on a loan move. After 15 games, Barcelona is top of the league, but only just. It is a fascinating team between teams moving in opposite directions.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Wednesday, Jan. 11 – (Carabao Cup) – LIVE ON ESPN+

The last eight of the Carabao Cup does not bring any fixtures that jump off the screen. Newcastle against Leicester City is an interesting tie. However, the three teams at the bottom of the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Southampton, are all in the last three. Of course, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle, all in the top four, are also in the tournament. So, there are still some strong teams there.

Jan. 11 th Jan. 15 – Supercopa de España – LIVE ON ESPN+

This miniature tournament involves four teams. The LaLiga Winner and runner-up and the Copa del Rey Winner and runner-up. This year, that means Real Madrid and Barcelona joined Cup foes Real Betis and Valencia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid takes on Valencia while Betis battles Barcelona. Those semifinals are just one-off games before the Supercopa de España Final on Jan. 15, which could be a Clásico, should both teams win.

Friday, Jan. 20 – RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) – LIVE ON ESPN+

The game signals the return of the Bundesliga after the winter break. And what a way to do it. Last year’s champions, Bayern Munich, take on the Defending DFB-Pokal winners, RB Leipzig. Both clubs are currently in the top three of the Bundesliga table, and developed a small rivalry over recent years.

In the month of January, ESPN+ has more than 2,600 live sports events scheduled. That includes more than 110 soccer games.

