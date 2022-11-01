What should fans expect this coming basketball season? – The Prospector

UTEP’s 2022-2023 season will start in November with the men’s team starting at 7 pm Nov. 7 at the University of Texas at Austin and the Women’s team starting at 7 pm Monday, Nov. 7 at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP men’s and Women’s basketball officially kicks off its 2022-2023 season in November against some notable opponents.

Men’s basketball is going to kick off its season on the road against Big 12 affiliate the University of Texas at Austin at 7 pm Nov. 7 at the Moody Center. This will be the first time the Miners are going to be facing off against Texas since the 1991-1992 season.

After a short trip, UTEP will be back at the Don Haskins Center for the Battle of I-10 to take on Rival New Mexico State University at 7 pm Saturday, Nov. 12. The game against NMSU will be “915” night as the Miners are seeking to sellout the Don. “915” night is a part of the 915 campaign that UTEP established for the beginning of the 2022 sports season.

“We are excited about tipping off our home schedule against NM State for the first time in 24 years,” UTEP men’s head Coach Joe Golding said. “The Battle of I-10 means so much to this community, and selling out the Haskins Center would mean so much for our players and our program.”

UTEP will host five straight home games against non-conference teams. The Miners begin conference play against LA Tech at 6 pm Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Don Haskins Center for “Holiday Hoops.” UTEP will also be hosting the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational before it continues conference play.

The UTEP men’s basketball team will have a whole new look as it welcomed 13 newcomers to the team and three Returners including 2021-2022 starter sophomore forward Jamari Sibley.

Women’s basketball will officially kick off its season with a home opener against the University of New Orleans at 7 pm Monday, Nov. 7, at the Don Haskins Center; this is the first time New Orleans will play in El Paso.

The Miners will then travel during Thanksgiving week for the Holiday Beach Classic Hosted by Cal Poly. UTEP will kick off the classic against San Jose State at 3:30 pm Friday, Nov. 25 and at 1 pm Saturday, Nov. 26 against Sacramento State.

NMSU will make a trip to the Sun City to meet the Miners in the Battle of I-10 for the final non-conference game at 7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners swept the Aggies in the 2021-2022 season series.

“We are so excited to tip off the 2022-2023 season,” UTEP Women’s head Coach Kevin Baker said. “We are already working with our team, and we are loaded with talent as we chase a Conference USA championship. As always, we like for our non-conference schedule to be challenging in order to prepare us for the Gauntlet of league play. Our non-conference lineup boasts four home games, three road games and a Thanksgiving Classic in California.”

The Miners will begin conference play when it travels to the Bayou to take on LA Tech at 1 pm Sunday, Dec. 18. After a week-long break UTEP will be back at the Don Haskins Center to continue conference play against the University of Alabama Birmingham at 7 pm Thursday, Dec. 29.

“Conference USA seems to get stronger and stronger each season,” Baker said. “This season may be one of the best collections of teams in recent history.”

Seven players will be returning this season including sophomore forward Elina Arike and junior guard Avery Crouse, as they will be joined by eight new players this season such as Oklahoma State transfer N’Yah Boyd and North Texas transfer Jazion Jackson.

Season tickets and single game tickets for both the men’s and women’s season are now available. You can purchase single game tickets for the men’s for $9.15 and the women’s for $8. Season tickets for the men’s season start at $91.50 and for the women’s season start at $65.

Katrina Villarreal is a staff reporter and may be reached at [email protected].