Eddie Pauline is president and CEO of BioOhio.

What should be the role of arts in Ohio’s technical future?

I write in response to the thoughtful guest column published in the Aug. 22 Dispatch by Denison Professor Jeff Kurtz regarding the excitement over Intel’s investment in building advanced chip-making facilities here in central Ohio.

While I agree with Kurtz’s point that investment in arts and Humanities education is an important part of our success as a state, I also believe his column ignores the benefits STEM can have on a society.

I’ve got degrees in geology, political science, and business, and while I am certainly not a scientist, I work for BioOhio, which represents nearly 300 life science organizations and stakeholders big and small across our state. In my role, I see near-miracles play out across Ohio all the time.

