What school are these Indiana players at now?

Indiana has seen its fair share of outstanding high school athletes, specifically basketball standouts. But where are these Hometown Heroes going after high school?

Find out where your favorite Hoosier athlete has gone with a searchable look at the Women’s basketball players from Indiana and where they are playing college basketball now.

What school are these Indiana players at now?

More Indiana basketball coverage:

Get ready for the 2022-23 season:Indiana high school girls basketball is back! Here’s what you need to know.

Indy basketball players talk teams:Central Indiana’s top girls basketball players tell us the toughest they’ve gone against

IHSAA girls basketball rankings:Mudsock rivals, northside dominate preseason Fab 15

IHSAA girls basketball viewers guide:Week 1 loaded with litmus tests and statement games

IndyStar girls basketball Super Team:Girls basketball preseason Super Team: Get to know Central Indiana’s best players

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button