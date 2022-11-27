What Ryan Day said after Ohio State lost to Michigan football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — To the victor goes the spoils, and for the Ohio State Buckeyes, after teasing all offseason how much they wanted to avenge last year’s loss to Michigan, the Wolverines were the ones singing ‘hail’ after the game.
Michigan football beat down Ohio State, 45-23, in the first road win in the rivalry for the maize and blue in 22 years, with the last win coming in 2000. After the game, Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about his team , whereas OSU head Coach Ryan Day had little to say about the game afterwards, answering just three questions.
Here is everything he had to say.
On the game
I think when you looked at the first half, physically, we were playing really well up front, especially on defense. I’m not sure how many yards they had in the first half running the ball. Then they had those two long plays. In the second half, it was more of the same; too many big plays. When you look at the game, there were just way too many big plays. On offense, we had too many penalties and it got us off schedule. We just didn’t do a good job converting on third down and then it gets out of hand at the end because we are probably throwing the ball too much.
On the defense
I’m going to have to look and see where all the breakdowns were. But it wasn’t just one area, it was a missed tackle on the first play and then we got beat on the second play. There were obviously some Misfits in the run game on other plays and then there was the pass to the tight ends. A few plays in the back end and then a couple on the run. The first thing we need to do in games like this is play great defense. Other than two plays in the first half, I thought we did, but not in the second half.
On his emotions after the game
Hard to say right now because this is not the outcome we all envisioned. I thought we had really good preparation. I thought we were building towards playing really well in this game. We were fighting there in the first half. I felt really good going into the second half and we just didn’t execute well enough in the first half. I thought we played hard, I thought we were fighting out there, but in the end, we came up short.
