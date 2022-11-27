What Ryan Day said after Ohio State lost to Michigan football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — To the victor goes the spoils, and for the Ohio State Buckeyes, after teasing all offseason how much they wanted to avenge last year’s loss to Michigan, the Wolverines were the ones singing ‘hail’ after the game.

Michigan football beat down Ohio State, 45-23, in the first road win in the rivalry for the maize and blue in 22 years, with the last win coming in 2000. After the game, Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about his team , whereas OSU head Coach Ryan Day had little to say about the game afterwards, answering just three questions.

Here is everything he had to say.