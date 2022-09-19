What Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary Gets Right

2021 Writer Quinta Brunson and the cast welcomed viewers to Willard R. Abbott Elementary School. It was early winter, and school was in session. The pilot of the new series had fantastic energy. The Faculty of Abbott Elementary was an enthusiastic bunch, showing themselves more than ready to deliver weekly doses of comedy. Some viewers tuned in to see novel storytelling, some for a quick laugh, and others for the Weekly Adventures of teaching professionals to which they most relate. But, no matter the reason for showing up, no fan left empty-handed. What they received in return for their viewership was a feel-good series with a lot of heart.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

Abbott Elementary is grade-A entertainment, a light-hearted mockumentary tickling funny bones many felt had been dislocated. And as a result, Abbott Elementary became the show to watch, well on its way to becoming a fan favorite. But summer is almost over, and classes at Abbott Elementary are soon to resume. The air is so thick with anticipation that there is no denying Quinta Brunson and crew did something unique with season one. And here are just a few things that have made the sitcom Comedy gold, with the undivided attention of its viewing audience.





Abbott Elementary’s Relatable Content

ABC

With a great deal of televised content driven by drama-based and reality-laden entertainment, a sprinkling of Comedy is always welcome. And Abbott Elementary more than fit the bill. Abbott Elementary is a content-rich Comedy that Sparks nostalgia. And it masterfully pulls at the heartstrings. The series takes viewers back to a time when recess was a highlight. And it lightens moods by re-imagining and focusing on a period when the heaviest burden was whether you’d make the first draft for a game of kickball.

Related Link: Abbott Elementary Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else We Know

Ultimately, Abbott Elementary is comfort television. It has a storyline that almost anyone can relate to, students and adults alike. More specifically, it appeals to a segment of the community whose stories are rarely told, the educators. And representation always matters.

An Award-Worthy Cast

ABC

The series’ Casting is superb. In fact, it is an accomplishment upon which Wendy O’Brien earned an Emmy. The Actors are a vibrant, talented bunch who portray characters in their truest form. Their delivery is rarely offbeat. And the Chemistry is undeniable. Whether it is Barbara (veteran teacher), Janine (novice), Jacob (novice), Melissa (veteran teacher), Ava (principal), Gregory (substitute), or Mr. Johnson (janitor), there is someone with whom everyone can identify.

Every school has a non-professional Occupying an unearned role or an unconventional, off-the-cuff instructor. But, of course, no faculty is complete without its veteran educators, the Barbara’s. They are the underpinning of the system, keeping the system afloat with their stiff upper lips. They are no-nonsense disciplinarians with teaching down to a science. Yet a tough exterior rarely hides their irrefutable fondness for the vocation. And what pupil or parent hasn’t stumbled upon a Janine? Janine’s a novice, a little green around the Gills but full of sunny idealism and initiative, one hundred percent heart-driven, unspoiled by realities. These are the caricatures of those who establish schools globally, those whom many have come to treasure. As one member of the small breakfast club pens in the season finale for Janitor Johnson (William Stanford Davis), “they are our heroes.”

Related Link: Abbott Elementary Creator Quinta Brunson Talks Show’s Success, Inspiration

What makes these figures shine are their earnest depictions, skillfully brought to life by the cast. In fact, the meritorious work of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams has grabbed the attention of both fans and members of the Television Academy, each earning Emmy nominations. And this point is further driven home by Sheryl Lee Ralph’s impressive portrayal of Barbara, a performance that won Ralph the Emmy. However, despite the success of each individual, what is most notable is the effortless camaraderie and interconnectedness of the entire cast.

And that is what viewers love connectedness and authenticity.

Abbott Elementary’s Great Writing

ABC

One of the other noteworthy parts of this successful series is the excellent writing. While humorous, Quinta’s depiction of the school system is dead on and has earned Brunson historical recognition for her Emmy nominations. The show joins the ranks of other educational series such as Head of the Class, Degrassi, Saved by the Bell, Glee, Vice Principals, and AP Bio. Nevertheless, it stands apart due to its distinctive mass appeal.

Abbott Elementary is one of the few series focusing on the politics within the school system at the elementary level. Furthermore, the writing tackles many issues that have become pervasive talking points, such as budget allocation, teacher turnover, out-of-touch leadership, and balancing passion and expectation. And not only does Brunson exercise her knowledge in such areas, but she does so with flair. It is no easy feat to present critical and pressing issues without inciting some harsh criticism. However, Brunson smooths out these acute angles garnering respect rather than provoking ire. Quinta Brunson’s Emmy win for best Comedy series writing is an apt confirmation of her success in this area.

With season one in the rearview, the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary have proven they are here to stay. The fans have spoken, adopting the school and its staff as their own. So for those who have waited all summer, it’s good to know school will soon be back in session. And on September 21st, fans can get reacquainted with the staff they have grown to love on ABC.