What Purdue Women’s Coach Katie Gearlds said at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue Women’s Coach Katie Gearlds took the stage inside the Target Center to speak during Big Ten Basketball Media Days. The former Boilermaker is entering her second season at the helm in West Lafayette after the team posted a 17-15 record last year.

The 2022-23 Purdue Women’s basketball season is scheduled to tip off on Nov. 10 against Marshall inside Mackey Arena. Here’s everything Gearlds had to say during her press conference on Tuesday:

Opening Statement

GEARLDS: Good morning. Thanks for having us up here. It’s good to be in this city. Excited to see what Minneapolis has for Big Ten basketball.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button