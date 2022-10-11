What Purdue Women’s Coach Katie Gearlds said at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue Women’s Coach Katie Gearlds took the stage inside the Target Center to speak during Big Ten Basketball Media Days. The former Boilermaker is entering her second season at the helm in West Lafayette after the team posted a 17-15 record last year.

The 2022-23 Purdue Women’s basketball season is scheduled to tip off on Nov. 10 against Marshall inside Mackey Arena. Here’s everything Gearlds had to say during her press conference on Tuesday:

Opening Statement

GEARLDS: Good morning. Thanks for having us up here. It’s good to be in this city. Excited to see what Minneapolis has for Big Ten basketball.

For me, I’m just glad to be in a little better mood because if the Chiefs didn’t win last night, I wasn’t going to be very happy.

I don’t have much to say to start off, so I’ll answer questions you have. I know the sooner I get out of here, the faster Matt Painter gets up here. I know what it’s like to listen to him talk because I have a notepad every time I walk into his office or practice. We’ll make this short and sweet.

Q Your team’s ability to shoot the three-point shot was staggering last season. Do you have plans to implement a three-point shooting contest at next year’s men’s and women’s tournaments here?

GEARLDS: Thanks for the question. Good morning.

We did shoot it well. We shot it a lot, I know that. Hopefully, we shoot it even better this year.

I think it would be something pretty special. A long, long time ago I was able to kind of win that contest. I think if it was here at the Final Four, it would be something pretty cool.

Q Can you talk about what Caitlin Clark has done for Women’s college basketball as a whole, how she’s kind of raised the profile of the sport.

GEARLDS: Yeah, as a conference, we’re extremely lucky and blessed to have Caitlin in our league. The national attention she gets and what it does to elevate our game and our brands.

Hate playing against her. Hate game planning against her. But what she does, she puts eyes on all of us, and we’re super lucky.

Q What did you learn about yourself after year one that’s going to help you here in year two?

GEARLDS: I don’t know how much I learned about myself. I learned a lot about my team, about what we needed to do to get where we wanted to go.

I think this time last year I had been the head coach for three weeks standing up here. My knees were shaking, my head barely above water. Now everything feels a little bit more normal. A lot less stress right now. I’m sure that will amp up.

It’s nice to answer questions in the back and really understand who my kids are, what kind of music they like. This time last year I had no idea who they were. We were still trying to figure each other out.

Q How did you become a Kansas City Chiefs fan growing up in Indiana?

GEARLDS: Good question. Diehard Peyton Manning fan my whole life. Colts, goes to Denver, become a Broncos fan.

Andy Reid has always had my heart. Maybe I’m a bandwagon jumper. I’m not going anywhere. It’s Kansas City Chiefs all the way (smiling).

