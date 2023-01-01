What Premier League games take place on New Year’s Day 2023? Fixtures and times

The 2022-23 Premier League season is up and running again after the World Cup in Qatar. On 26 December, or Boxing Day in the UK, seven games took place, and there have been several games since.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal hit the ground running with a 3-1 win over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the table. The action continues on New Year’s Day, with two fixtures taking place.

New Year’s Day Premier League fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw against Brentford on their return to action, while Aston Villa suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool. Spurs will fancy their chances of climbing back into the top four at home to Unai Emery’s side.

The match between Tottenham and Aston Villa gets underway at 2pm (local time) on 1 January 2023. That’s 9am ET.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Nottingham Forest will return to the City Ground after a disappointing trip to Old Trafford on Tuesday. Manchester United were convincing winners over a Forest side who are bottom of the Premier League.

Forest have spent big since returning to the top flight and need their new signings to step up before it’s too late. United have the Manchester Derby on 14 January and will be attempting to keep their form ahead of the Clash with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Chelsea, who are sitting in 8th place, travel to Nottingham after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz and Man of the Match Mason Mount were on the score sheet for the Blues.

The match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea gets underway at 4.30pm (local time) on 1 January 2023. That’s 11.30 am ET.