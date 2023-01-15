What Pep Guardiola had to say after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United

Oftentimes in the Premier League we have seen Pep Guardiola attempt to mask his anger and frustration with sarcasm and poorly executed Jokes about certain situations, and in the wake of the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, we probably saw the worst of the lot.

“I don’t care about the Premier League“, Guardiola snapped when asked if the title challenge was gone. They followed it up by saying “I don’t care about the Carabao Cup“. At least he’s not on his own there.

‘We can’t win’

“We cannot win“, an angry Guardiola continued, “We [already] won a lot so it’s not a problem. It’s time for another club to win.”

The game grew in tension as the clock ticked on, and culminated with a late Rashford Winner to send Old Trafford into Pandemonium as the hosts moved to just one point within reach of their city rivals. A Haaland handball shout went unnoticed in the meantime, and Guardiola was not happy with the response, or lack thereof, which he received from the officials. “I asked but got no answer“, they said curtly.

‘I know where we play’

The game was plunged into controversy when the first Manchester United goal was scored, with Rashford not deemed to be influencing in the play, despite two Defenders making runs towards him when Casemiro passed the ball in the direction of the England striker during the second half; Bruno let in and finished the move with a ferocious curling shot. The linesman, who initially raised his flag, was consulted and the goal stoodmuch to the delight of the supporters.

Guardiola questioned the decision and also made reference to the fact that the game was played in Old Trafford. Only he knows what he could have possibly been insinuating there: “Rashford was offside, Bruno Fernandes, no. [Does] Rashford [intervene] or not? It distracts our keeper, and distracts our central defenders, I don’t know if it’s the rule, but I know were we play.”