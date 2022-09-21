What Ohio State’s Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James

Bronny James plays on the court.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State basketball’s latest commitment could have a major Domino effect on Bronny James.

On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.

