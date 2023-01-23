Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What offseason roster turnover tells us about the 2023 Georgia football team The transfer portal is closed and the window to enter the 2023 NFL Draft has closed. In all, the Bulldogs saw 10 players enter the transfer portal and another 10 players gave up remaining eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

In all, the Bulldogs have seen 24 players from the 2022 team depart the program this offseason. Stetson Bennett, Robert Beal and Chris Smith exhausted their Collegiate eligibility, while Offensive lineman Devin Willock tragically passed away in a car accident on Jan. 15. Georgia football players to enter the transfer Portal AD Mitchell — transferring to Texas

Dominick Blaylock

Brett Seither — transferring to Georgia Tech

Arik Gilbert — transferring to Nebraska

Ryland Goede

Jacob Hood

Bill Norton — transferring to Arizona

MJ Sherman — transferring to Nebraska

Trezmen Marhsall — transferring to Alabama

Jaheim Singletary Georgia football players leaving for 2023 NFL Draft Robert Beal

Chris Smith

Stetson Bennett

Jack Podlesny

Kenny McIntosh

Jalen Carter

Kelee Ringo

Nolan Smith

Darnell Washington

Broderick Jones

Warren McClendon

Warren Ericson

Kearis Jackson So with the roster turnover portion of the offseason largely behind us — the transfer portal will re-open from May 1 through May 15 and National Signing Day is set for Feb. 1 — we have a much better idea of ​​what Georgia’s roster will look like for next season. Below are some thoughts on where the state of the roster as Georgia enters next season. Kirby Smart has said the Bulldogs won’t lose as many players as they did last season, but they still have some key players to replace in the attempt to win a third-consecutive national championship.

Related: Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’ Georgia football quarterbacks keep depth, gain help Bennett will no longer suit up for Georgia this coming season. We knew that when he walked off the field for the final time against TCU. What we did not know was whether all three other Scholarship quarterbacks would be back for Georgia. So far, none of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton have elected to enter the transfer portal. The Bulldogs will have an open competition to replace Bennett and while Beck may be the favorite, Vandagriff and Stockton are certainly talented enough to win the job for Georgia.

In addition to bringing all three quarterbacks back, Georgia’s next starting quarterback got some great news in terms of what he’ll be surrounded with. Georgia went out and added two wide receivers from the transfer Portal in Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas. Both led their respective teams in receiving last season, with Lovett coming from Missouri and Thomas leaving Mississippi State. They’ll join Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to give Georgia a well-established group of pass catchers. With strong offseasons from Arian Smith, Dillon Bell and Oscar Delp, Georgia’s next quarterback should have a very potent group of pass catchers. But the biggest boost to next season’s offense comes in the form of Sedrick Van Pran. They bypassed the NFL draft, electing to return to Georgia for another season. In addition to anchoring one of the best Offensive lines in the country, he’ll provide invaluable leadership to whoever is taking snaps for Georgia next season. Van Pran is entering his third season as a starter and has seen just about everything an opposing defense can throw at an offense. That’s an invaluable resource to have for a first-year quarterback. Georgia football defense should more resemble 2021 unit