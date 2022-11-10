What NBA star did Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum say he wants to play with?

If you had to guess which player superstar Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum most wants to play with before he retires, you’d be forgiven if you guessed it might be LeBron James given he grew up idolizing a Los Angeles Lakers star. And he has long looked up to Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, playing with him in the Olympics and even going to one of his youth camps.

But if you guessed either of these two, you would be wrong. The St. Louis native actually spilled the beans on the NBA player he wants a shot to play with at some point in his career on a recent episode of the “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” show.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear what Tatum told the eponymous host — when you hear who it is, it’s actually kind of obvious.

