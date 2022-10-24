What NBA games are on national TV today? Updated channels, live Streams and start times for this week

There will be no shortage of NBA games on national TV in the 2022-23 season.

In total, ESPN and ABC will broadcast 100 regular-season games. An additional 65 games will air on TNT, and NBA TV will pick up games on nights when there are no other national TV offerings.

Those games will take place between Oct. 18, 2022 and April 9, 2023, the start and end of the regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch NBA games on national television this season, followed by this week’s ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV schedules.

How to watch NBA games 2022-23

NBA regular season games will be spread across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, all of which are available on Sling TV.

Fans in the US can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV. Stream Sling Orange for $35/month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $46/month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

For a limited time only, Sling subscribers can watch every NBA League Pass game for free! Stream every out-of-market NBA game from 10/18-10/24 on Sling TV.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

What NBA games are on national TV today? Updated channels, live streams, start times for this week

Monday, Oct. 24

Game Time (ET) TV channel Magic vs. Knicks 7:30 p.m NBA TV Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers 10:00 p.m NBA TV

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game Time (ET) TV channel Mavericks vs. Pelicans 7:30 p.m TNT Warriors vs. Suns 10:00 p.m TNT

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Game Time (ET) TV channel Nets vs. Bucks 7:30 p.m ESPN Lakers vs. Nuggets 10:00 p.m ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 27

Game Time (ET) TV channel Mavericks vs. Nets 7:30 p.m NBA TV Heat vs. Warriors 10:00 p.m NBA TV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game Time (ET) TV channel Pacers vs. Wizards 7:30 p.m ESPN Pelicans vs. Suns 10:00 p.m ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game Time (ET) TV channel 76ers vs. Bulls 8:00 p.m NBA TV

Sunday, Oct. 30