What NBA games are on national TV today? Updated channels, live Streams and start times for this week
There will be no shortage of NBA games on national TV in the 2022-23 season.
In total, ESPN and ABC will broadcast 100 regular-season games. An additional 65 games will air on TNT, and NBA TV will pick up games on nights when there are no other national TV offerings.
Those games will take place between Oct. 18, 2022 and April 9, 2023, the start and end of the regular season.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch NBA games on national television this season, followed by this week’s ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV schedules.
MORE: Celebrating the life and Legacy of Bill Russell, the NBA’s Greatest Winner
How to watch NBA games 2022-23
NBA regular season games will be spread across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, all of which are available on Sling TV.
Fans in the US can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV. Stream Sling Orange for $35/month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $46/month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.
For a limited time only, Sling subscribers can watch every NBA League Pass game for free! Stream every out-of-market NBA game from 10/18-10/24 on Sling TV.
SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish
What NBA games are on national TV today? Updated channels, live streams, start times for this week
Monday, Oct. 24
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Magic vs. Knicks
|7:30 p.m
|NBA TV
|Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers
|10:00 p.m
|NBA TV
Tuesday, Oct. 25
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Mavericks vs. Pelicans
|7:30 p.m
|TNT
|Warriors vs. Suns
|10:00 p.m
|TNT
Wednesday, Oct. 26
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Nets vs. Bucks
|7:30 p.m
|ESPN
|Lakers vs. Nuggets
|10:00 p.m
|ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Mavericks vs. Nets
|7:30 p.m
|NBA TV
|Heat vs. Warriors
|10:00 p.m
|NBA TV
Friday, Oct. 28
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Pacers vs. Wizards
|7:30 p.m
|ESPN
|Pelicans vs. Suns
|10:00 p.m
|ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 29
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|76ers vs. Bulls
|8:00 p.m
|NBA TV
Sunday, Oct. 30
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Timberwolves vs. Spurs
|7:00 p.m
|NBA TV