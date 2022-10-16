What national media is saying about Michigan football Week 7
David M. Hale, who usually avoids talking about Michigan football, wrote a sizable chunk about the Wolverines. While the below is just a snippet, Hale concludes that it’s too early to truly know if the maize and blue are College Football Playoff contenders, but Saturday went a long way to showing that Michigan is for real.
In the Big Ten, Ohio State is a unicorn. It’s a hard-living, fast-driving, take-no-prisoners action flick. The Buckeyes are strobe lights and glow sticks. The rest of the league is a Tupperware party.
Except maybe Michigan.
The Wolverines thumped No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday, and that makes it hard to lump them into the rest of the Big Ten pack. They’re something different — even if we’re still not quite sure exactly how different. That Michigan was the better team Saturday is unquestionable. That Penn State managed 17 points was a near miracle. The Nittany Lions held the ball for just 18:04, and roughly 17:50 of that time was spent in third-and-long.
Instead, it was the Michigan ground game that offered true fireworks. Donovan Edwards ran for 173. Blake Corum ran for 166. Both had runs of 60-plus yards. It has been a winning formula for the Wolverines to run their Monster backs into a brick wall again and again and know that, ultimately, the wall will give up.
