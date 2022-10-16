What national media is saying about Michigan football Week 7

David M. Hale, who usually avoids talking about Michigan football, wrote a sizable chunk about the Wolverines. While the below is just a snippet, Hale concludes that it’s too early to truly know if the maize and blue are College Football Playoff contenders, but Saturday went a long way to showing that Michigan is for real.

In the Big Ten, Ohio State is a unicorn. It’s a hard-living, fast-driving, take-no-prisoners action flick. The Buckeyes are strobe lights and glow sticks. The rest of the league is a Tupperware party.

Except maybe Michigan.

The Wolverines thumped No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday, and that makes it hard to lump them into the rest of the Big Ten pack. They’re something different — even if we’re still not quite sure exactly how different. That Michigan was the better team Saturday is unquestionable. That Penn State managed 17 points was a near miracle. The Nittany Lions held the ball for just 18:04, and roughly 17:50 of that time was spent in third-and-long.

Instead, it was the Michigan ground game that offered true fireworks. Donovan Edwards ran for 173. Blake Corum ran for 166. Both had runs of 60-plus yards. It has been a winning formula for the Wolverines to run their Monster backs into a brick wall again and again and know that, ultimately, the wall will give up.

And yet, cast against Ohio State’s seemingly Unstoppable offense and suddenly rejuvenated D, it’s fair to ask if Michigan’s formula is ultimately good enough to win at the highest level.