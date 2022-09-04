What national media is saying about Michigan football after Week 1

Most every game, all but two, is in the books for college football in Week 1, and there is certainly a lot to digest.

For instance, although Ohio State beat Notre Dame and is often included as ‘winners’ in various ‘winners and losers’ columns on Sunday, the Buckeyes are falling in most top 10 rankings coming out of the game. Michigan football, however, is getting high marks, although what the national media is saying about the Wolverines has little to do with the revamped defense — which looked dominant against Colorado State — but the continuing quarterback battle.

The maize and blue got no mention in a couple of national publications’ feature articles, including ESPN and Sporting News. But five big ones did mention the Wolverines. Here is what they had to say.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli



Although you’d think the onus of any reaction would be on the defense remaining top-notch, naturally the quarterback question in Ann Arbor came into play.

Honestly, the game never felt as close as the score reflects. If not for Michigan struggling in the red zone, it could’ve been much worse for the Rams. While we probably shouldn’t read too much into a game like this, Michigan does have a QB battle raging, and there was a clear winner today. Cade McNamara started the game as Jim Harbaugh said he would, and he took almost every snap with the Wolverines offense in the first half. They did not take advantage, and gave way to JJ McCarthy in the second half. McCarthy lit a spark in the offense. He completed all four of his pass attempts for 30 yards, and also rushed for 50 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run. In comparison, McNamara completed only nine of his 18 passes for 136 yards, but did have a nice 61-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.

247Sports



247Sports’ Chris Hummer similarly focused in on the QB battle.

Well. 8 Michigan rolled past Colorado State, 51-7, with Cade McNamara finishing 9-for-18 with 136 yards and one touchdown in the win. All eyes in Ann Arbor will be on JJ McCarthy next week when he gets the start against Hawaii as that QB competition rages on.

Sports Illustrated



SI.com’s Ross Dellenger ranked Michigan No. 5 in his top 10, and mentioned both the QB battle, but also noted just how good the defense looked.

Cade McNamara kicked off the weird, two-quarterback Derby thing that triggered Jim Harbaugh to quote Biblical verses earlier this week, but he wasn’t the star. Michigan’s defense swallowed the Rams, who didn’t score until their 11th possession of the game and didn’t crack 200 yards until the final minutes.

USA TODAY



The mothership’s Paul Myerberg included quarterback JJ McCarthy on his list of ‘winners’ in his Sunday winners and Losers column.

Jim Harbaugh announced a unique plan for his quarterbacks heading into No. 6 Michigan’s season opener: Cade McNamara, the incumbent starter, would get the nod on Saturday against Colorado State, while JJ McCarthy would draw the starting assignment next week against Hawaii. While McNamara threw for 136 yards and a score in the Wolverines’ easy 51-7 win against the Rams, McCarthy managed to steal the show by completing all four of his attempts for 30 yards with another 50 yards on the ground, including a 20- yard touchdown run. Will Harbaugh give McNamara snaps next week?

The Athletic



Michigan came in at No. 4 in Nicole Auerbach’s top 10, and she had a lot to say about what she saw from the Wolverines: