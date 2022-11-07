What national experts think of the Colorado State basketball team

Plenty of question marks, but reason for optimism.

That’s the general national view of the Colorado State men’s basketball team.

The Rams were a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season but now have to overcome the losses of star David Roddy (to the NBA) and, for a while, star guard Isaiah Stevens (broken foot).

Most projections around the Rams hinge on the health of Stevens and if he can be back healthy and in form in the back half of the season.

CSU opens the season at 7 pm Monday, Nov. 7, against Gardner-Webb at Moby Arena. Here’s a look at the national view of the Rams.

CBS Sports

Matt Norlander ranked the top 100 teams and has the Rams at No. 81.

“So much of Colorado State’s Outlook is dependent upon Isaiah Stevens’ health,” Norlander writes.

Still, in a “battle for state supremacy” story, Norlander writes: “Niko Medved’s CSU Squad is not to be underestimated and should still make noise in the Mountain West (an at-large bid seems doable, even if the climb will be steep ).”

What can the Rams do?Determining expectations for the CSU men’s basketball team

The start of December is a key “battle for Colorado” ground. CSU hosts Northern Colorado Saturday, Dec. 3, and plays at CU on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Sports Illustrated

Kevin Sweeney took the task of attempting to rank all 363 Division I teams. They have CSU as No. 77 in the Nation and third in the Mountain West.

Players draw attention

Heat Check Highlights guard Taviontae Jackson as one of the top “under the radar” freshmen in the country.

“Jackson, 6-2, carries a strong two-way reputation as a talented, hard-nosed competitor,” Heat Check writes. “… Playing rock-solid defense and taking care of the ball will go a long way.”

Meet the Rams:There are a lot of new players and new roles. Learn all you need to know about the CSU roster

CBS Sports ranked the top 100 players in the country and placed Stevens at No. 86, saying he would be higher on the list if he wasn’t injured to begin the season.

“… the hope is that Stevens (14.7 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.2 rpg) can come back and be effective by mid-January,” Norlander writes. “If that happens, the Rams, coming off a program-best No. 6 seed, will have a shot at back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.”

Advanced metrics

Fans can go deep into a rabbit hole with advanced metrics in basketball if they choose, but there are several key numbers worth knowing. Even though predictive metrics are difficult before a season begins, it can still be useful to know where a team is starting from.

Follow sports Reporter Kevin Lytle is Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.