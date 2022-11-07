What national experts think of the Colorado State basketball team

Plenty of question marks, but reason for optimism.

That’s the general national view of the Colorado State men’s basketball team.

The Rams were a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season but now have to overcome the losses of star David Roddy (to the NBA) and, for a while, star guard Isaiah Stevens (broken foot).

Most projections around the Rams hinge on the health of Stevens and if he can be back healthy and in form in the back half of the season.

CSU opens the season at 7 pm Monday, Nov. 7, against Gardner-Webb at Moby Arena. Here’s a look at the national view of the Rams.

CBS Sports

Matt Norlander ranked the top 100 teams and has the Rams at No. 81.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button