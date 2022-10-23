What Mizzou basketball is getting in 2023 commit Danny Stephens

The Missouri men’s basketball class of 2023 got a little Deeper Saturday night.

Danny Stephens, a 6-foot-7 forward from Augusta, Illinois, committed to Missouri Saturday evening, MidPro Academy announced on Twitter.

Stephens was extremely productive as a junior at Southeastern High School. He averaged 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game for the Suns while earning a 1A first-team all-state selection. This helped Garner him four Division I offers.

They chose Missouri over Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota and Southeast Missouri State.

Stephens has been rising quickly as a prospect, even though he doesn’t have a star rating on 247Sports. According to the Quincy Herald-Whig, Bradley, South Dakota State and Illinois State have shown Stephens interest without giving him an offer.

