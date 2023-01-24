What Michigan football transfers did at new schools in 2022
While Michigan football fans are obviously most excited about those who transfer into Ann Arbor to play for the Wolverines, generally, they root for those who wore the winged helmet yet departed for greener pastures.
Some players left because of playing time, others to be closer to home, while others choose to leave for reasons undisclosed.
Of course, things worked out pretty well for the maize and blue in 2022, with a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth. But what about those who ended up at other schools? How productive were they at their new school of choice?
Here is how each former Wolverine fared in 2022.
S Sammy Faustin – UMass
Faustin appeared in 11 games and had 3 tackles.
S Jordan Morant – Mississippi State
Morant appeared in 13 games and had 11 tackles.
OL Jack Stewart – UConn
Stewart registered 56 snaps for UConn in 2022, with 15 on offense and 41 on special teams.
WR George Johnson III – UMass
Johnson appeared in 12 games and had 28 receptions for 402 yards and a touchdown, 7 rushes for 4 yards, attempted one pass for 0 yards, had two kick returns for 20 yards, and had 2 tackles.
CB Andre Seldon – New Mexico State
Seldon appeared in 12 games and had 44 tackles, four passes broken up, an interception returned 19 yards for a touchdown, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
OL Chuck Filiaga – Minnesota
Filiaga appeared in 13 games for the Gophers and registered 849 snaps, 786 on offense and 63 on special teams.
QB Dan Villari – Syracuse
Villari switched to tight end where he appeared in seven games and had one reception for 22 yards.
CB Darion Green-Warren – Nevada
Green-Warren appeared in 12 games and had 5 tackles and one pass broken up.
LB Anthony Solomon – Arizona
Solomon appeared in six games and had one tackle and one kickoff return for -5 yards.
C Nolan Rumler – Kent State
Rumler played in five games and had 49 snaps with two being on special teams and 47 on the offense.
LB Cornell Wheeler – Kansas
Wheeler appeared in 11 games and had 103 snaps, entirely on special teams. They did not register any stats.
QB Joe Milton – Tennessee
Milton appeared in 9 games and went 53-for-82 (64.6%) for 971 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran 18 times for 77 yards and won MVP in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
WR Giles Jackson – Washington
Jackson appeared in 13 games and had 28 receptions for 328 yards and a touchdown. He also had 9 rushes for 48 yards, 5 punt returns for 45 yards, and 15 kickoff returns for 312 yards.
LB Ben VanSumeren – Michigan State
VanSumeren was the third-leading tackler for MSU with 81 in 11 game appearances. He also had two sacks, two passes broken up, and three QB hurries.
RB Zach Charbonnet – UCLA
Charbonnet appeared in 10 games and had 1,359 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground, while also reeling in 37 passes for 321 yards.
OL Zach Carpenter – Indiana
As the starting center for IU, Carpenter appeared in 10 games for 697 snaps, all on offense.
RB Christian Turner – Wake Forest
Turner appeared in 12 games and rushed 128 times for 516 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also caught 5 passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.
K/P George Caratan – UConn
Now on his fourth school, Caratan appeared in 13 games for the Huskies, punted 67 times for 2,704 yards (40.36 average) and had one kickoff for 65 yards.
CB Jaylen Kelly-Powell – Akron
Kelly-Powell appeared in six games and registered 18 tackles, a sack, and one QB hurry.
CB Myles Sims – Georgia Tech
Sims appeared in 12 games and registered 43 tackles, an interception, three passes broken up, and one tackle for loss.
WR Oliver Martin – Nebraska
Martin appeared in 12 games for the Huskers and registered 11 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown.
RB Jordan Castleberry – UT Martin
Castleberry appeared in 11 games and had 28 carries for 148 yards and one catch for 25 yards.
RB Gaige Garcia – Lehigh Mountain
Garcia rushed 129 times for 618 yards and four touchdowns, while also reeling in 11 receptions for 70 yards.
