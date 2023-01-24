What Michigan football transfers did at new schools in 2022

While Michigan football fans are obviously most excited about those who transfer into Ann Arbor to play for the Wolverines, generally, they root for those who wore the winged helmet yet departed for greener pastures.

Some players left because of playing time, others to be closer to home, while others choose to leave for reasons undisclosed.

Of course, things worked out pretty well for the maize and blue in 2022, with a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth. But what about those who ended up at other schools? How productive were they at their new school of choice?

Here is how each former Wolverine fared in 2022.