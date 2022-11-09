What Michigan football QB JJ McCarthy said: Week 10 press conference

JJ McCarthy knows that he needs to be better in the vertical passing game, and he makes no bones about it. He doesn’t blame his receivers for not catching the ball, he takes full accountability.

The Michigan football sophomore quarterback is still eager — in his commitment to the game as well as working to improve. While he feels that much has gone right for the No. 3 Wolverines, there is still a lot of room for the offense to grow.

On Tuesday evening, McCarthy met with the media to discuss where the team and the offense is at the moment. He shared where he feels his game is at, what moment at Rutgers ‘pissed me off,’ and much more.

Here is everything he had to say.