What Michigan football QB JJ McCarthy said: Week 10 press conference
JJ McCarthy knows that he needs to be better in the vertical passing game, and he makes no bones about it. He doesn’t blame his receivers for not catching the ball, he takes full accountability.
The Michigan football sophomore quarterback is still eager — in his commitment to the game as well as working to improve. While he feels that much has gone right for the No. 3 Wolverines, there is still a lot of room for the offense to grow.
On Tuesday evening, McCarthy met with the media to discuss where the team and the offense is at the moment. He shared where he feels his game is at, what moment at Rutgers ‘pissed me off,’ and much more.
Here is everything he had to say.
How Jeff Persi and Gio El-Hadi performed on the OL
Unbelievable. I’m so proud of both of them. Especially Jeff because it was his first start. And he played absolutely terrific. Nothing but high praise for him. Gio — I expected his performance. I mean, he busts his butt all year. He’s a great human being and I was really happy to see them both thrive the way they did.
His relationship with Donovan Edwards
I mean, that kid, he’s so special. Just the way he runs the ball, the way he can catch the ball — just his constant drive is something that stands out to me. He’s always striving for greatness. And being a part of that only makes me want to strive for Greatness even more. And like I said, he could have been a five-star receiver coming out of high school as well. I mean, he was coached going into high school as a slot receiver. So he’s just got so many tools and just so many different ways we could put him in certain spots for him to be successful. So it’s a tremendous weapon. And I’m super blessed to have him as a friend and on my team.
Getting the deep ball right
Yeah, for sure, um, it’s just constant reps, it’s reps. We worked at it so much today in practice, and it’s gonna click, like, we’re on the upward trend with all that stuff. And it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen, I promise you that.
Did the throw against Rutgers feel like a good throw?
I mean, it did. But I just got to put more air on it. Let him adjust when he’s that wide open. And a lot of those in-game shots are so brand new with just everything that happened in the spring and not being able to get those in-game reps during the spring ball and early fall camp. But yeah, it’s coming together for sure.
What are his in-game conversations with Jim Harbaugh like?
Um, it’s not too much, you’d be surprised. It’s really not too much. Because what I love so much about him is that he’s been there. He’s been in that situation, he knows that when you’re in the game, you’re in your own world, and he doesn’t want to mess with anything, but he’s always so encouraging. I mean, if he sees something he’s always gonna let me know and get his piece of advice. But yeah, he kind of lets me be and play my own game.
Why did Amorion Walker and Tyler Morris get opportunities on Saturday?
Freakish, the elite-level receiver play. I mean, out of both of them even — Darrius, too. I mean, those guys are just waiting and champing at the bit to get their opportunity. And I was so happy to see they got it. And it’s just constant improvement — constant. Get into the playbook, just everything to improve and make sure they get more opportunities.
The big hit he took at Rutgers
For sure. Yeah, that play was pretty unique. Like, ah, I want to say, to answer your first question, it did hurt. But it lets know that you’re alive. I love that part of the game. And yes, definitely. As I was going down the sideline, I thought he was going to run out of bounds with Dono. And I kind of looked upfield a little bit and turned my head back and he was right there. But uh, yeah, that was the hit that kind of pissed me off that game and kind of set a whole different trajectory for the rest of that game.
It’s Jim Harbaugh saying he’s like Bjorn Borg
Yeah, I don’t even know who that is. I heard Iceman after, I was like, OK, I put two and two together.
It was about not getting rattled
100% Yeah. And just with the physicality of it, like, I mean, I wasn’t hit as much after the throw after the play. They did a great job of trying to rattle me, but it was an amazing opportunity to get that experience throughout a game. So when it comes down the line when it really matters, I can go revert back to OK — how did I respond here, and Let’s move forward.
His past life as a hockey player
That was actually my first love. And like, we talked about all the toughness and all that. And that’s where it comes from. I started when I was five years old. And yeah, I had to make a really big decision on if I was going to stick with the hockey route or the football route and kind of made that decision around my freshman year in high school. And it was one of the hardest decisions I had to make.
Like I said, it was my first love — so many relationships, so many lessons learned from it. So that’s playing hockey has done tremendous wonders for just being in the quarterback position and playing football. And I’m extremely grateful for that whole career experience.
Has he played pond hockey up here?
Well, I haven’t since I stopped. I think it’s just like my way of avoiding like feeling just guilty for leaving the game. But I’m definitely going to this winter, got some skates coming in.
Does the offense have more to it or has it peaked?
I still feel like we’re not like — in my eyes, I don’t think we should be stopped. And I don’t think we’ve reached that yet. There’s so many — the beauty of games like the first half we had and going back to, I mean, wow it’s been a minute, but just going back to Michigan State with the red zone difficulties, every game rep brings about new opportunities to improve . And we’re just going to keep looking for those opportunities. And yeah, we’re definitely not where we need to be.
I mean, in my eyes, we shouldn’t be stopped at all.
What does he need to work on?
I can do a lot better job on third down on scramble, and just being able to not — if something’s not there, not just try and fit it in there. Like extend the play, use my legs, use that God-given ability and just be more creative out there for sure.
Is he rewatching missed deep balls on the sideline?
Yeah, all the technical stuff that’s after the game, but every single time I’ll say it’s on me, because they’re they’re getting open, I have to put it on them. So I take 100% blame for all the balls that are missing.
More on the deep ball
I mean, that’s a huge part of any offense. If you’re able to stretch the field like that and get those quick drives, it’s huge. So I feel like once we do hit that stride, it’s definitely going to improve our offense tremendously.
Is he looking ahead to Ohio State yet?
I’m not really at all. I mean, we are literally so focused on just what’s in front of us or what’s in this moment. And I think that’s what’s been helping us improve so much so we’re not going to steer away from it, even as it’s getting closer. We’re always just gonna keep doing what’s getting us here and we’re gonna stay on track.
