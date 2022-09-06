What Michigan football defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said Week 1

Entering the 2022 season, the expectation was that the Michigan offense would shine right out of the Gates while the defense would take some time to find its footing after losing star players, Aidan Hutchinson, Dax Hill, and David Ojabo.

Reverse that.

The offense looked OK in the season debut against Colorado State, but the defense appeared to be faster and more aggressive. If anything signals just how good it was, it was the numbers: seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Last year, the Wolverines managed just one sack in the opener against Western Michigan.

He may not be the architect of the defense, and more so its steward, but Jesse Minter, who Coordinated Vanderbilt a year ago, oversaw a Masterpiece in his first game with the maize and blue.

Minter, famously, was also a part of the Baltimore Ravens defensive staff at the same time as Mike Macdonald, and thus came in to run year two of the system. Now with one game under his belt, he appeared on the ‘Inside Michigan Football’ radio show with Jon Jansen and shared his thoughts on how his first showing as the Michigan defensive coordinator went.

What was your experience like your first time in The Big House?



It was a good experience. It was very just exciting for the players to get a chance to play, a game playing somebody else after having gone through spring ball, with them having gone through the summer, having gone through training camp. So it was great to see them get out there and have some success and fly around. Look, we played with a lot of energy and had a lot of fun and hopefully we can build on it again this week.

Did he talk to Mike Macdonald after the game?



Well, well, he sent me a really nice text before the game. I know he’s in prep for Week 1. It is what it is. So we’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves.

Was getting seven sacks a point of emphasis in this game?



It is. It’s a huge — I think it’s just a mentality that we want to have. That everybody gets a chance and everybody eats and a huge thing for us is when one person makes a play we all make a play. And I’ve said this before like I’d love for the end of the year for us to maybe have a guy that can have 12-13 sacks but right now we want it we want to spread it around. We want to bring different guys. I think we got all three levels of the defense involved in pressure and it keeps offense is off-balance and the if the guys really buy into it, and can continue to buy into it, I think as a team we’re gonna have a lots of success.

How much can this defense change its identity?



I think one of our identity one of our traits is that we are flexible. So I think we have a versatile package. We have a lot of different pieces. We were counting six different edge pieces that bring something a little bit different to the table — different matchups with different types of O-linemen that can do different things, a bunch of different interior guys. In camp, I think we probably had used our linebackers a little bit more, didn’t do it quite as much in that first game, but there’s just a lot of versatility, a lot of speed. And so I think we have the ability to match up with a lot of different styles.

What he saw from Braiden McGregor



I think he’s had a tremendous camp. He’s a guy right when I got here, sort of asking around, he’s a guy that people have pinpointed with potential, and potential is sometimes a scary word. But he’s battled some injuries in his career and I think he was able to get through last season and sort of get healthy.

He’s a guy we’re just trying to build confidence in. I thought in his snaps, he was really, really productive. I’d like to get him more snaps, just kind of the way the game went. But he has a high ceiling for us as an edge presence, both against the run and the pass with his size and length. And he had a couple — I mean, really, really good one-on-one Rushes that he might not have gotten a sack for but, we know how much he disrupted the quarterback and the timing of the play and was proud of the way they played.

What he saw from Eyabi Anoma



To his credit, the guy got here about three weeks ago. He’s bought into what we’re trying to do. He’s a guy with a lot of physical tools, a high ceiling. I think he’s still learning and so he’s — we told him we want to try to feed him a little bit more each week and it was like, ‘Hey, Let’s throw them in there, on the next third down.’ And, of course, the rest was history for him. It was good to get him in there more in the second half on normal Downs and kind of get a feel for playing the run and playing a normal style of play. But he’s a guy that we can definitely utilize as a pass rusher as we go.

What he saw from Mason Graham’s first college game



Mason’s — gosh, he’s been here since I’ve been here so he doesn’t even feel like a freshman anymore. He’s physical. He’s probably — I really think he — I don’t know his high school coach, but he was really, really well-coached in high school. He knows how to play with his hands. He knows how to play with great technique. His wrestling background helps. Coach Elston, since he’s been here, has done a great job with him. He’s a guy that has a high ceiling and we’re excited to have him and excited about his first opportunity.

The interior defense’s impact



I think it starts with those guys. Playing good defense starts with your D-line, especially the interior guys. Mazi is our leader and he sort of brought along the rest of that room with him, along with Coach Elston. And for those guys to — one, for us to have the amount of guys we have that we can play with, it keeps everybody fresh. You know you’re not counting on a 300-plus pound guy to play 50 snaps in a game. And just credit to those guys, credit to Coach Herb for getting them ready to play and look forward to continuing to grow more guys in that room.

On the safeties and cornerbacks



I thought we covered them — I thought we were sticky. We didn’t give up really any explosive plays. There was one seam route that we almost got our hands on the ball that they completed. And then there was a crossing route, Mike Barrett tipped it. If he was an inch taller, he might have picked it. And then there was a crossing route or two that we just sort of lost leverage on, but overall I thought those guys, I thought Coach Clink and Coach Jay do a really good job with those guys and having them prepared, knowing what concepts are coming.

I thought Makari Paige — really, really proud of him for his extended action. I thought he was flying around, I thought he had some really nice tackles. Of course, Rod was great, great to see him flying around. And then RJ has become a little bit of a chess piece for us that we can move around. We had him up along the line of scrimmage on some packages.

So that group right there was really good and then, you know, Mikey — I mean my gosh. First game on defense, first third down of the season, he goes in there and gets a sack. So just excited about what he’s brought to the table and then I thought DJ and Gemon and both had really, in-coverage, kind of quiet games because their guys didn’t make a lot of plays, which is good. And then, of course, DJ had a really heads-up play to pick up the ball on the fumble.

So overall, we just we’re just happy with the way that group played overall.

What he saw from Will Johnson



I thought he had a couple of really nice plays in the first half. They challenged him up our sideline and he had an elite finish on the ball against the same receiver, ironically, that he ended up getting one later. So I think those games are just invaluable for — we need Will to be really good as the season goes on. And when you start getting into conference play and we know there’s bigger fish down the road.

And so, you’re not happy that he gave up a touchdown, but I am happy that he got challenged and they threw the ball at him. And I think he’ll continue to learn the details of preparation at this level. And I’m really excited about his future.