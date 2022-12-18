What Micah Shrewsberry still wants to see from Penn State basketball after 10 games

The Penn State men’s basketball team is nearly one-third of the way through its 2022-23 season. Coach Micah Shrewsberry has a 10-game sample size to work with. He’s seen some Highs and some Lows from his Nittany Lions through the first month-plus of the season. He has an idea of ​​what he’ll be working with through the rest of the winter.

And while Shrewsberry acknowledged that every team in the country has things that it needs to improve on both sides of the ball, Penn State is no different. With Sunday’s game against Canisius (noon, BTN) kicking off a three-game stretch to close the non-conference slate, though, Shrewsberry knows where he’s looking for improvement.

“For our team, I want to see us put together better stretches,” Shrewsberry said over Zoom on Thursday. “Two out of our three losses, we’ve had double-digit leads in the first half. Now when you get that, are you gonna let teams back in it because you take your foot off the gas? Or are you gonna play with more of a killer instinct then take the lead from 10 to 15 or 15 to 20 and completely shut people down or take all their hope away? That’s where we have to improve.”

In last weekend’s 74-59 win over then-No. 17 Illinois, Penn State showed the ability to weather a counterpunch and then pull away. After the Fighting Illini cut the Nittany Lions lead to five points in the second half, Penn State hit three 3-pointers in 64 seconds to kick off a 14-0 run and pull away for good.

That contrasted with a couple days earlier where Penn State led Michigan State by 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the game before the Spartans came back to tie it at the break. In a double overtime loss at Clemson in late November, Penn State stretched its lead to double digits right before halftime. The Tigers came all the way back, and then some.

“We had the lead against Illinois and then we kind of let them back in, but we knew they would go on a run, especially on the road,” Shrewsberry said. “But I felt like we responded during that run when we haven’t always done that. So that’s something that constantly for us…

“This team is really good when their back is against the wall. Really good. They’re not always really good when things come easy for us, and that’s where we need to get better. That’s where I want to see us take a lead and expand it and get better in that way. The next opportunity we get to do it, that’ll be a challenge for us.”

Penn State (7-3) should have the opportunity to attempt to pull away and keep it away against Canisius (2-7) on Sunday. The Golden Griffins were ranked No. 259 in the NET and No. 277 in KenPom. The Nittany Lions, ranked No. 51 in NET and No. 33 in KenPom, should have a number of advantages at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon.

But despite a potentially overmatched opponent out of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Shrewsberry wants to see Penn State sustain what it started against Illinois. The second-year Coach felt like he had the whole team pulling in the same direction, and that showed with how the Nittany Lions ended the game.

“We need to carry that forward, no matter if we’re playing Canisius, Quinnipiac, Del State, Iowa, whoever it may be,” Shrewsberry said. “We need to continue that, and that’s more so…

“This team never lacks for confidence. They don’t lose their confidence. They don’t lose their swagger. We might not play well at all times. We’re gonna play hard every game, but we might not play our best in terms of an execution standpoint. But they never lack confidence.”

Penn State has three more games before Big Ten play kicks off in earnest against Iowa on New Year’s Day – No. 1 Purdue in Philadelphia awaits a week after that — and Shrewsberry wants them to enter that stretch playing well. Part of that is consistency across all 40 minutes. The Nittany Lions have gotten out to some big leads, but there have been some issues sustaining those.

Behind the scenes, though, Shrewsberry believes his team is ready for whatever it faces this month and beyond. He’s seen the work, and he knows the importance of last weekend’s win over Illinois in helping Penn State avoid an early season hole.

Right now, it’s about having that carry over.

“You should hear them in practice, after practice, before practice and everything else,” Shrewsberry said. “They believe in themselves. They believe in the work they put in. They believe in the preparation that our staff puts in. So that’s never wavering. It’s just we need to be performing and executing at a high level at all times.”

