What Messi’s best friend, Neymar, did after Mbappé’s goal

October 11, 2022, 14:34 hs

Paris Saint-Germain is currently playing and winning its 4th game of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, this time against Benfica, a team with whom they just drew 1-1 last week.

The match made headlines even before it started, because once again Lionel Messi was left out of the starting line-up, due to the physical discomfort that he has suffered since the match against Benfica, precisely, 7 days ago.

It is impossible not to link the news that happens off the pitch, with what happens on the pitch with the footballers. Today, the world of football woke up to the bombshell news that Kylian Mbappé wants to leave PSG in January, because he feels betrayed by the board.

In this context, there was a lot of expectation about how the Parc des Princes was going to receive its star striker, Kylian Mbappé. The whole game was normal, he did not receive boos or excessive applause, until a penalty arrived at minute 39. As expected, Kylian Mbappé did not fail from the Eleven steps and put the Parisians ahead on the scoreboard.

What did Neymar do?

Despite the fact that Neymar is best friends with Lionel Messi, after Mbappe’s penalty goal, the Brazilian celebrated especially happily with the French striker, who is surrounded by controversy over an alleged departure from the club.