What Mbappe’s best friend did after Messi’s goal and the Frenchman saw from afar

October 02, 2022, 13:23 hs

When the controversy between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was uncovered, to see who is in charge of kicking the penalties, there was talk about the division that exists in the PSG dressing room, where on the one hand are those close to the Brazilian and Lionel Messi , while in the other is the side of the French. Now, the best friend of ‘Donatello’ could not resist Leo’s magic and left an image to remember.

The top Winner of the Ballon d’Or (7) shone again in France. He was the figure of the Parisians, in the 2-1 win over Nice, where he scored his first goal from a free kick since being in Paris. After the action, one of Mbappé’s closest companions went crazy like the fans who were present at the Parc des Princes.

This is Achraf Hakimi, who is the best friend of ‘Donatello’. The Moroccan, who has also been Accused of playing only for the Frenchman and showing his selfishness with Messi, angrily celebrated the goal of the Captain of the Argentine team. Thus, the admiration that everyone in the PSG dressing room has is shown.

Hakimi celebrates with Messi

The Moroccan-born right back is already one of the best players in the world in his position. They came through the Real Madrid youth academy, played and stood out for both Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. Now, he is a starter at PSG and a friend of Mbappe.

Messi, with more weight in the Parisian dressing room:

While with the Argentine national team, Messi was interviewed by TUDN, where he confirmed that he feels happy in Paris. His performance on the field of play shows that the words are sincere and it transpired, a few weeks ago, that in the locker room they are happy with his development and how he relates to the rest of the team companions.