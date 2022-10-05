What Mbappe did after Lionel Messi’s Champions League goal and surprised everyone

October 05, 2022, 14:15 hs

Lionel Messi continues to shine in the PSG shirt. Against Benfica, in the Champions League, the Captain of the Argentine national team scored a great goal and Kylian Mbappe, who has been questioned for his selfishness, could not resist and joined the Joy of the Parisians.

The ’10’ of the Albiceleste is having a Spectacular start to the season. On the third matchday of the international tournament, the Argentine managed to unlock the Portuguese defense and put in a Masterpiece that unleashed the emotion of all the players of the French team.

The goal was an explosion of happiness in the Parisian team. As soon as Lionel Messi scored his great goal, the whole team went to celebrate with him effusively.

Among the players celebrating with Lionel Messi was French striker Kylian Mbappé, who did not hide his joy, kicked the ball into the crowd and hugged Messi, congratulating him.

Lionel Messi’s numbers this season:

The Copa America and Finalissima Champion has eight goals and eight assists so far in the 2022-2023 campaign. The Argentine is focused on the World Cup in Qatar, where he will arrive in the best conditions, and will try to win the third Cup for the country.