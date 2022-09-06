What makes JP Estrella an ‘interesting’ prospect for Tennessee basketball

A year ago, JP Estrella was an unknown prospect out of Maine, still waiting on his first Scholarship offer from a Power 5 school. Just four months ago, he was ranked No. 166 overall in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

“It’s just been a roller coaster for me,” Estrella said on Friday looking back at his recruitment. “From freshman year to now, it’s been overall gain and height in general has skyrocketed. Friendships have been made throughout this entire process. It’s just been an awesome experience for me. Very humbling.”



He stood just 6-foot-3 two years ago but now stands 6-foot-11, nearly matching his 7-foot-1 grandfather.



His stock has climbed just like his height, too. He’s up to No. 40 overall in the 247Sports Composite, moving up nearly 130 spots.



“I definitely did not think this would happen this fast,” Estrella said, “and really this quick in general.”



But when he committed to Tennessee on Friday, picking the Vols over Iowa and Syracuse, Estrella was opting to stay loyal to a program that had been with him for the long haul.



It was a win in early evaluation for Tennessee and Assistant Coach Rod Clarkwho found Estrella and got him on campus in February for an Unofficial visit to see the game-day atmosphere in Knoxville and a win over Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena.



Estrella was back on campus this summer for an official visit.



“They’ve been there pretty much since Day 1,” Estrella said. “They were my third offer. And they’ve just been there with me throughout this whole thing. I talk with them and their staff almost daily. FaceTime calls, normal calls, texts.



“And they do the same thing with my parents. They text them every day, call them every day. Just the relationship I built with them was something I couldn’t even ask for.”



Estrella’s commitment is the third in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — he joined four-star combo guard Freddie Dillione, the No. 24 overall player in the country, and three-star power forward Cade Phillips — with his addition helping the Vols climb to No. 8 overall in the class rankings.



He’s the No. 7 center in the class and the No. 1 overall prospect out of the state is Maine, according to the 247Sports ratings.



It’s Estrella’s climb over the last handful of months, and his remarkable physical growth the last two years, that makes him such a unique prospect for the Vols.



“This is a kid that was playing JV not too long ago,” 247Sports national basketball Analyst Travis Branham said, “and he’s made this massive leap. Something we often talk about as Scouts is kids have to grow into their frames. In JP’s case, he’s already kind of grown into his frame. He’s already starting to fill out well, but he has to learn how to use his frame.



“So all this rapid development over the last two to three years, it’s kind of one of these interesting cases. We don’t know what he’s going to look like in two years, but it’s one of those very exciting types of prospects who can stretch the floor, he can also play down in the post.”



Estrella knows the role Tennessee sold him on. And he’s ready to live up to the billing.



“Their vision for me was a playmaking big,” Estrella said. “Shooting the ball really well, blocking shots, getting rebounds, being an Offensive Weapon in general. I’m a very good passer in the post and the perimeter. Handle the ball a little bit. Pretty much do a little bit of everything. Be that playmaking big for their program.”

