What makes Auburn basketball’s Neville Arena such a tough place?

AUBURN — Whether it’s a thundering dunk from Allen Flanigan, a deep 3-pointer from Wendell Green Jr. or a rejection at the rim by Johni Broome, the response from the crowd at Neville Arena never disappoints.

It’s a transactional affair. Auburn basketball makes a big play, the fans roar. Rinse and repeat.

The system also feeds into itself. For every shot the Tigers sink, the reaction from the Auburn faithful grows. And if an opposing team is struggling to score, you better believe the pressure will be palpable every time a visiting player has the ball in his hands.

Neville Arena is a venue many teams come to, but few leave happy. The Tigers haven’t lost at home since February 2021; their streak of consecutive victories in front of their student section, The Jungle, is up to 28 after they picked up a 69-63 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

